Fort Huachuca Regional Cyber Center hosts summit to increase organizational effectiveness

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.— U.S. Army professionals across the Continental United States gathered for the Regional Cyber Center-CONUS Technical Summit Dec. 5-7. Held for the first time since 2019, the event hosted team members from the 7th Theater Signal Command, the 93rd Signal Brigade and the 106th Signal Brigade.



“Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which had everyone isolated for years, this is the first time we’ve really had the opportunity to bring everyone together to work face-to-face, which is incredibly important,” said Lt. Col. Victor Yinh, RCC-CONUS, director. “We may work in the cyber field, but we still need to have that human connection to work well together.”



The Summit focused on creating a shared understanding of roles and responsibilities to standardize them across the board to improve the secure, operate and maintain construct the RCC-C performs for the Army.



“Communication technologies across the Army change at a rapid pace and NETCOM (U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command) is leading multiple initiatives to modernize the Army’s network,” said Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Davis, RCC-C. “We’ve seen [the] benefits of these advancements through quick information sharing, specifically the on-demand remote conference ability at your workspace. However, there’s intrinsic value added when discussions happen in person.”



The pandemic caused an increased reliance on virtual interactions, and the summit allowed leaders to get back to communicating in a more traditional and effective manner.



“When working with multiple organizations, it’s that face-to-face connection that reduces unnecessary barriers when trying to fix complex network problems,” Davis explained. “Since the Department of Defense Information Network – Army (DODIN-A) has many different hands in the mix to make it function, it’s imperative that all responsible parties maintain, on a hasty basis, a shared understanding on who is responsible for what process and how each party can complement the other parties efforts.”



While the main goal of the summit was to bring together the U.S. Army Signal Corps support community, they were also able to ensure the longevity of synchronized efforts for future missions.



“It’s inherently important that we were able to gather all of our organization’s agencies in one location so that we can have open discussions about processes and procedures that are currently in place to support the warfighters,” Yinh said. “It’s even more important to be able to pinpoint any problem areas within the realm of cyber security service provider (CSSP) support functions that need to be addressed and re-worked, because bottom-line, the user is our lifeblood and if we aren’t supporting them to the best of our abilities, then we aren’t doing our job.”



As the executing agency for all DoDIN-A CSSP support for the CONUS theater, the RCC-C is comprised of three elements; U.S. Army military members, Department of the Army Civilians and contractors, all of whom work together simultaneously to keep the enterprise information technology infrastructure running efficiently. It’s a 24/7/365 operation that strives to ensure communications are up and functioning at all times.



“I hope to incorporate working groups and added one-on-one time with subject matter experts from RCC-C and NETCOM,” said Capt. Troy Leeman, RCC-C, Theater Operations, division chief. “This will enable the team as a whole to further develop and enhance the positive working relationships we currently have between the tiered echelons of support.”



The RCC-C plans to hold the summit biannually to maintain a shared understanding, interoperability and technical prowess across multiple organizations to enhance the warfighter’s mission capabilities. That is why reintroducing NETCOM to the summit was crucial for future operations.



“The summit allowed the leaders who attended to gain a better understanding of each other’s respective organizations which is important in order to streamline systems and processes leading to synergistic collaboration and increased efficiency during problem management challenges,” Leeman added.