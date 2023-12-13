173rd FW Resiliency Operations Center fully staffed

The 173rd Fighter Wing Resiliency Operations Center opened its doors, October 17, 2021, at Kinglsey Field and provides vital services to members with a no wrong door concept.

The ROC is a diverse team which includes: the Director of Psychological Health, Health Education Awareness Team, Military and Family Readiness, Chaplain, Human Resource Advisor, Military and Family Life Counseling, Equal Opportunity, Yellow Ribbon, and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response offices.

“The greatest benefit of the ROC is the no wrong door concept and all the helping agencies being co-located together,” said Cecily Gaudinski, the 173rd Fighter Wing Military and Family Readiness Program manager. “It’s a place that is accessible and welcoming which allows Airmen and families the opportunity to receive the best care Team Kingsley has to offer.”

The ROC has recently filled its vacant Director of Psychological Health positions with two fully qualified individuals, Lynn Bentz Fontaine and Brittany Crooks. This brings the ROC to full staffing for the first time in several years. Lynn Bentz Fontaine and Brittany Crooks have stepped in to fill the role.

“Ms. Crooks and I provide confidential counseling services to help members navigate marital and occupational struggles,” said Fontaine. “We also help members locate resources for major mental health and substance abuse challenges while providing consultation to command about the Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention Training and Family Advocacy Program processes.”

Additionally, the ROC continues to host numerous events for Team Kingsley Airmen: from Strong Bonds Relationship training to nutrition training and cooking demonstrations, to exercise physiology training and cutting-edge Run-DNA evaluations. The list goes on to include financial counseling and programs for families of deployed Airmen and many, many others.

“The ROC has many resources available for every aspect of an Airman’s health and wellness, and I am very pleased to see it finally fully staffed,” said Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander. “My number one priority as a commander is our people, and the ROC is one of the many tools we have available to ensure the total wellness of our Airmen,”

The ROC is located at building 239, and to reach them via telephone dial 541-880-2479 or email at 173fw.resiliencyteam.reslliencyteam@us.af.mil.

