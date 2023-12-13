A Ready Brigade Soldier Takes Heroic Action

FORT STEWART, Ga— Soldiers on the battlefield are expected to be able to react to any situation from engaging enemy forces to providing tactical combat casualty care to an injured comrade. For Staff Sgt. Adam Vissia, an all- wheel vehicle mechanic, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 188th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, his Army training kicked in Saturday, Aug 19, 2023, resulting in saving a fellow Soldier’s life.



Vissia and his wife were driving on Highway 196 towards Airport Road when they witnessed a motorcycle crash and took immediate action.



“I drove off the road real quick. My wife was on 911 and I immediately ran to him. You know when you go through Combat LifeSaver Course, you make sure they're alert, verbal, responsive. That was the first thing I did,” Vissia explained. “I was just expecting the worst, hoping for the best and then when I saw him move, I knew he was alive. So, the only thing I could do is control the controllables that I could help with.”



Vissia aimed to keep the Soldier calm and coherent. He administered first aid on the Soldier’s injuries, which included a partially severed leg, while continuing to assess other injuries.



Soldiers are taught to control environmental situations under stress and Vissia said he was able to do that while also gaining a renewed faith in humanity from seeing others lending a helping hand.



“There were a lot of strangers that were doing whatever they could do,” said Vissia. “Whether it was to direct traffic, keep people away, block the sun from him. Just help keep him calm.”



Vissia retrieved the Soldier’s phone and received the passcode from him. He contacted the Soldiers’ wife and Command team and gathered the Soldier’s belongings once the paramedics arrived.



The Soldier was air-lifted to Savannah Memorial Hospital with a broken leg, hand and road rash among other injuries.



Vissia credits Army training, leadership, and experience for his quick action and encourages others to take advantage of the programs the Army offers.



“You get what you give, so I always paid attention to it [training],” Vissia said. “It does help to at least know the basics and always stay vigilant because you never know when you might need to use your training in a real situation.”



Sgt. 1st Class Kristopher Spivey, the Brigade Maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge and Vissia’s supervisor said that Staff Sgt. Vissia is an outstanding leader that always shows unflinching integrity, self-awareness and bravery.



“Staff Sgt. Vissia is a conscientious worker who continuously goes above and beyond to boost unit output,” said Spivey. “More NCO’s like him are needed in the Army.”



Vissia and his wife continue to support the Service Member and his family. He was awarded an Army Commendation Medal for the meritorious service and heroism he displayed in saving the life of another.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 Story ID: 460057 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US