Thanksgiving activities, food aplenty at Fort Rucker in coming days

FORT RUCKER, Ala. -- The Fort Rucker community hosts Thanksgiving activities aplenty this week and next, with offerings from races to worship to feasts.



The Fort Rucker Physical Fitness Facility hosts its annual Turkey Trot 5K/10K and 1-Mile Fun Run Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration the day of the race opens at 7:30 a.m., and the starting gun for the 5K and 10K is at 9 a.m.



Registration for the runs is at both fitness facilities. Forms are also available at the fitness centers or online at the MWR website.



The Fun Run will begin after the 5k/10k race and is open to all children free of charge. Each Fun Run participant will receive a medal.



The Turkey Trot is open to the public. For more information, call 255-3794.



People looking for worship services can attend the Thanksgiving Worship Service Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Chapel of Wings in Bldg. 109. Chaplain (Col.) Stephen L. Cook invites everyone to attend the services and enjoy a light lunch afterwards.



A Thanksgiving Meal will be served at the dining facility in Bldg. 5914, the Warrant Officer Career College dining facility, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24. The DFAC will serve turkey, ham, prime rib and many Thanksgiving dishes along with an assortment of desserts.



The breakfast meal will be served at Bldg. 6204, the Advanced Individual Training dining facility, from 6:45-8:45 a.m. to allow for Thanksgiving preparations at Bldg. 5914. After breakfast, Bldg. 6204 will close and reopen for the breakfast meal Nov. 26.



Family members, retirees and guests are welcome. Meal cost is $7, with a discount rate for Family members of E-4 and below of $5.95.



There will be a Thanksgiving Day Mass at the Main Chapel at 10 a.m. Nov. 25 to provide people a chance to worship on Thanksgiving.



And for those who didn't get their fill of Thanksgiving foods earlier in the week, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25 The Landing hosts a traditional Thanksgiving buffet menu, including a full dessert bar and children's buffet.



Reservations are not required, but they are strongly encouraged. Price for adults is $16.95; children ages 6-12, $6.95; and ages 3-5, $3.95. Call The Landing at 255-2426 to make reservations or to get more information.

