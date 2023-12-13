SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Paraguay, Meets with President, Senior Defense Leaders

Courtesy Photo | ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (Dec. 12, 2023) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (Dec. 12, 2023) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), is greeted by Paraguay’s Commander of the Military Forces, General EJ César Augusto Moreno Landaira. Both leaders discussed the enduring defense partnership between the United States and Paraguay and continued military-to-military cooperation. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Paraguay) see less | View Image Page

MIAMI – U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), visited Paraguay Dec. 11-14 and met with President Santiago Peña and other senior leaders to discuss the United States’ longstanding defense partnership with Paraguay’s Armed Forces.



The general’s trip to Paraguay was her first as SOUTHCOM commander. The visit coincided with the 80th anniversary of the start of U.S.-Paraguay military cooperation – a partnership that reflects both nations’ commitment to regional security and democracy.



During the bilateral meeting with President Peña and Richardson Dec. 12, both leaders discussed strengthening defense cooperation and joint efforts to combat transnational criminal organizations and cyber threats.



Later, Richardson met with Minister of Defense Oscar Gonzalez and discussed regional security and efforts to deepen defense cooperation. Also on Dec. 12, the general met with Paraguay’s Commander of the Military Forces, General EJ César Augusto Moreno Landaira, and senior defense leaders to discuss the enduring defense partnership between the United States and Paraguay and continued military-to-military cooperation.



On Dec. 13, Richardson attended Paraguayan-hosted events focused on the growing contributions of women to peace, defense, and security missions worldwide. She also joined Minister Gonzalez, Amb. Marc Ostfield, and other senior leaders and dignitaries to commemorate the 80-year history of U.S.-Paraguay defense cooperation.



A key objective during Richardson’s visit was to expand her knowledge of Paraguay’s Armed Forces and their important contributions to regional security and global peace.



U.S.-Paraguay bilateral defense cooperation activities focus on areas of mutual interest, including capacity-building exercises, disaster preparedness, humanitarian assistance, cyber security, and human rights.