Army Reserve leader pays homage to veterans during Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

“Thank you for taking the time to remember those who were part of the December 7th, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during the Intrepid Museum’s annual Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony.



Eighty-two years ago, more than 2,400 Americans were killed and nearly 1,300 were wounded during the attack on Pearl Harbor, while 18 military aircraft and 9 naval vessels were destroyed, with an additional 159 aircraft and 21 ships damaged.



“Looking back at photographs from past Pearl Harbor Day events here at the Intrepid Museum, I noticed that there used to be several Pearl Harbor survivors in attendance,” shared Hershkowitz. “Sadly, this is not the case today; however, we are fortunate to have the families of our Pearl Harbor survivors here with us today, and it is my privilege to say, ‘thank you’ on behalf of your service members’ courage, valor and service.”



Hershkowitz asked veterans in attendance to stand to also recognize their service and commitment to keeping their country safe.



“I encourage you to share positive stories about your service,” he said. “It is your stories that connect Americans with the value of military service and may inspire the next generation to serve.”



