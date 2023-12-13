New program targets 90-day fitness goals

Will 2024 be the beginning of your fitness era?

According to research, only 9% of Americans complete their resolutions, with 23% of people giving up their resolution by the end of the first week of January and 43% abdicating by the end of the month.

Pam Long, fitness coordinator with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hoping to revamp its fitness challenge to help people achieve their fitness and health goals.

In the past, FMWR has facilitated a challenged dubbed “The Biggest Loser,” but Long said it’s lost some of it’s luster and it’s no longer motivating participants.

“Instead, they’re like, ‘Oh, man. Here’s The Biggest Loser again. I gained all the weight back from last time,’ and so I’m trying to pull away from the name, but the 90-day concept remains,” she said. “So, I’m just calling it a 90-Day Makeover and I’m doing it in 30-day chunks.”

The first 30 days of the program is the water and walking challenge and it’s simply drinking eight glasses of water per day and walking 2,000 steps per day, which is roughly equal to one mile.

“Right now, we have in-person walking segments planned and we’ll meet at Pecan Orchard (near Darby Field) on post and complete the 2,000 steps together. We’ll do this at least two days per week, but I’m trying to squeeze in three,” Long said, “but participants are also encouraged to walk on their own.”

Each week, participants log their steps and water intake on a calendar they receive from Long once they register for the program. The calendar also includes the dates the group will meet to walk together in person.

“The second 30 days is called Salads and Sun Salutations. We have a yoga instructor that will provide a 15-minute yoga exercise twice per week,” Long said. “There will also be 15 salads posted in our online group to choose from.”

Participants can attend the yoga in person or follow along at their convenience online in the Facebook group. As for the salads, Long said fitness followers choose one and add it to their daily regimen.

“Group members add this healthy salad to their current meal and continue that for 30 days,” Long elaborated. “Which will make a difference, because a salad is loaded with nutrients and so is the water from the first 30 days.”

The last month has participants following and engaging in the Couch to 5K program.

“We have our running coach and they’ll work with everyone to show them how they can physically go from walking to running a 5K, which will be done on a flat surface only,” Long said. “We’ll all physically run the 5K together. Everyone will receive a bib with a timer on the bottom of it and we’re going to make a really big deal out of the Couch to 5K.”

The 90-Day Makeover begins Jan. 2 and is $15 per month to participate and Long said the proceeds go to help support their fitness and recreation program. Registration has already begun and will continue through the length of the program. For more information or to register, email Long at pamela.j.long19.naf@army.mil or call 751-3700.

