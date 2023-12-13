Mobile food pantry - A place to serve and be served

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. – The towns that surround Fort Novosel play an important role in making this community a welcoming home to Army Aviation. One local county has spent 5 years creating a place to both serve others, when able, and be served when needed.



The Coffee County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry, organized by BJ Cardwell and Travis Whittaker, is a much-needed resource in a time when much is needed. Since its inception, the outreach has served 1.4 million pounds of fresh food to families throughout Coffee County.



Cardwell said that it takes big faith and big hearts to trust that volunteers will come out to be the hands and feet that are needed to operate each month.



“We do this because we just really love people. It takes 48 volunteers each month to do it right, for Coffee County, and you just never know if you will get enough,” he said. “It’s a lot of work but a lot of satisfaction that comes along with it. The truck normally gets there between 9:30-10 a.m. and we pray that the Lord will provide the volunteers we need. He always does.”



Cardwell and Whittaker want local service members to know that this is available as a volunteer opportunity, but also for military families that may need a little support in difficult times.



“We have made it as easy as possible to get food distributed in our local counties. You can get a registration form at Coffee County Baptist Association, Dale County Baptist Association for Dale County, or just show up the morning of distribution and fill the form out there. We won’t turn anyone away," Cardwell said.



The process has been simplified for both the volunteers and recipients. Once food is delivered and sorted, cars drive through the assembly line as volunteers carefully place bags of groceries right in the trunks. These groceries aren’t your typical canned non-perishables either.



“All of our food is purchased each month from Wiregrass Food Bank and delivered here. It’s different each month but a good variety of meats, vegetables, fruit, baked goods, and of course pantry items too, Cardwell said. “USDA provides county wide distribution at reduced or no cost from the local food bank. The local churches come together here to pay the low cost to feed our neighbors.”



Whether you are looking for a way to give back locally this holiday season or a resource for neighbors in challenging times, the Coffee County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry is a great place to start.



Caldwell said, “Can we ever do enough? That is what we want to ask when we serve the community. “



Food Distribution sites and times:



Coffee County - Last Tuesday of the month - Coffee County Farm Center



Dale County - 4th Thursday of the month – Dale County Extension Office*



Geneva County - 2nd Tuesday of the month - Geneva County Farm Center



*Dale County is held Tuesday, Nov. 21 this month because of the holiday

