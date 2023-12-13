Phoenix native turns misfortune into promising Army Reserve career

MESA, Ariz. – Sgt. Alex Tirone was on the right path in March 2020. He was slated to attend Grand Canyon University on a lacrosse scholarship, his schooling expenses seemingly sealed.



Then COVID-19 hit and Tirone lost the scholarship, overnight his dreams dashed as the nation went into lockdown.



Tirone, 23, a Phoenix native, turned this misfortune into a positive through Army service, something that chanaged his life.



“When I lost the scholarship, I really didn’t know what I was going to do,” he said. “I had banked my future on that.”



A discussion with a friend soon gave Tirone a fresh idea, one he never considered.



“I talked to a friend of mine, and he said the Army’s always an option. After all, I wasn’t going to be able to pay for college working at a grocery store,” Tirone said. “But I said I’d investigate, even though I wasn’t really invested.”



After doing some research, Tirone realized the Army provided options he wouldn’t get elsewhere.



“The more I looked into it, the more of a possibility it became,” he continued. “I can pay for school; I can move out of Arizona and do something new.”



Tirone went to the Arrowhead Recruiting Station, in Peoria, Ariz., and with the help of recruiter Staff Sgt. Tommy Canez, enlisted as an information technology specialist in Feb. 2021.



“I did my initial training when COVID restrictions were still in place, and it made things a little difficult. I was proud when it was all done,” Tirone said.



Tirone was assigned to HHC, 653rd Regional Support Group, his first unit to date, and one he has come to appreciate.



“I’ve really enjoyed the brotherhood and communication the Army brings, when you need help someone’s always there for you,” Tirone explained. “I’ve been able to secure civilian jobs through my Army contacts, something I’m very grateful for.”



Tirone was able to achieve the rank of E-5 in just two years and said setting goals is important to him.



“I’ve set goals for myself and making sergeant was one of them. I came in as an E-1 so I’m proud of the progress I’ve made in a short time,” Tirone said. “I’d like to go to Air Assault school as well in the future.”



Tirone has put in a packet to become a part of the Active Guard Reserve program and is hopeful of an Army career on active duty.



Tirone said he recommends the Army to anyone wondering about their future, his brother following his example.



“It’s a good opportunity if you’re unsure about where to start in life. It’s helped me with my tuition for college at GCU,” he added. “My brother followed my lead and enlisted a year after me.”

