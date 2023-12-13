Fort Leonard Wood to open 2024 tax center for Gold Star families, retirees

With the new year comes tax season, and despite increased responsibilities and decreased personnel available, Fort Leonard Wood will once again operate a tax center to provide free tax return preparation assistance — though services will be a little different this year.



With a limited number of staff and volunteers, and new mission responsibilities placed upon the Office of the Judge Advocate General — the organization here that traditionally offered this service — this year’s complete filing services will be limited to Gold Star family member and retirees, said Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala, who spoke about the tax service plans at a town hall event Wednesday evening in Baker Theater.



“We have a commitment to (Gold Star families), and we will continue to support them as long as possible,” Arzabala said, noting the retiree community will have this support as well.



For active-duty service members here, who also traditionally received tax-filing support, that support will continue through guided self-service on two specific days in MSCoE’s Thurman Hall. Arzabala also noted service members have many free tax-filing options online, including through Military OneSource.



“Because of that, they are not going to be serviced within the tax center,” he said. “However, and I want to make sure I’m clear: I understand that we all are not wizzes at accounting, and we don’t know all this. But what we will do is, we will set up specified days, where we’re going to have computers and a volunteer expert … on hand to provide guidance and assistance while the individuals go in and do their taxes on their own.”



Arzabala thanked his U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood counterparts for helping ensure resources could be put in place to continue operating the tax center and requested anyone interested in helping file taxes to reach out — the tax center phone number is 573.596.1040.



“If anyone wants to volunteer to come and help do some taxes, we’re always looking for volunteers,” he said.



According to Sgt. 1st Class Su Han, one of the tax center organizers this year, the active-duty filing days will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 29 in Thurman Hall, Room 3316. This service will be open to all active-duty Soldiers on the installation, as well as active-duty Airmen, Marines and Sailors here.



Han said the tax center will open Jan. 22, with services ending April 15, the 2024 IRS tax-filing deadline. Hours of operation will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and the center will be closed Feb. 19 in observance of the Washington’s Birthday federal holiday.



The tax center is located at 316 Missouri Ave., Bldg. 315.



Han said tax services will be drop-off only — no walk-in or in-person returns will be completed.



“Taxpayers will come in, complete the intake sheet, submit the required documents, and a call will be made to the taxpayer when the tax return is completed for signature,” Han said, adding exceptions may be made for individuals who live more than 50 miles from the installation.



Below is a list of documents clients may be asked to drop off to have their taxes filed:



a copy of the client’s military identification;

last year’s tax return;

copies of Social Security cards for everyone named on the tax return;

all W-2s and any proof of all other earned or unearned income;

interest statements;

college tuition or student loan payment information;

home mortgage interest payment information (IRS Form 1098)

proof of health insurance (only if through the market place);

a voided check or bank routing and account numbers;

a power of attorney (if necessary to complete a return with an absent spouse);

a completed client intake form (provided by the Tax Center);

any other related documents needed to justify itemized deductions.

While the goal is to assist as many eligible individuals as possible, Han said there are certain types of tax returns that cannot be prepared at the tax center, to include:



business returns requiring a full Schedule C form;

returns with farming income;

taxpayers filing with three or more rental properties;

prior-year amendments (if the original return was not filed with the Fort Leonard Wood Tax Center);

returns covering the sale of a rental home;

large number of stock sales or stock sales without a cost basis;

clergy or minister income;

Missouri return only letter (if the original return was not filed with the Fort Leonard Wood Tax Center);

other state only returns (if the original return was not filed with the Fort Leonard Wood Tax Center);

returns for taxpayers living more than three hours from post using email-only correspondence; and

returns for taxpayers with a spouse living out of state with a power of attorney.

