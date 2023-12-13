U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Montgomery, 2nd Air Force command chief, visited Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 7-8 for the first time since taking command.

Montgomery took her position as the 2nd Air Force command chief in August 2023, advising the commander on all operational aspects of basic military training, initial skills training, and advanced and supplemental nonflying training for 93% of the Air Force across 265 specialties.

“I'm a listener; that’s how I take things on,” said Montgomery. “I appreciate the time you've taken to educate me so that I can advocate for your challenges. If that is with my boss or anywhere up the chain, I am here for you.”

Montgomery was escorted around the base to multiple facilities to understand better Goodfellow’s vital training mission and its importance within the Air Education and Training Command.

Montgomery took time to network with Airmen of all ranks to understand what today’s Air Force looks like to those new or tenured in their careers.

“To have the command chief sit down and just talk with Airmen shows the dedication that comes with being a great leader,” said Airman 1st Class Precious Jones, 17th Force Support Squadron personnelist. “She heard us, and I believe that she meant it when she said she’ll always be a mentor to her Airmen.”

During the visit, Montgomery recognized multiple Airmen for going above and beyond in supporting the wing’s multi-service fire protection and intelligence technical training mission.

“Keep doing the great things you are doing,” said Montgomery. “Don't forget to take care of yourself too. It’s an honor to have you in this Air Force.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 15:46 Story ID: 459980 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd AF Command Chief visits Goodfellow, by A1C Evelyn DErrico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.