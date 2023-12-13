Fort Novosel Spouse builds community through family-friendly fun and fitness

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. - Community plays a huge role in Army life, but for training bases like Fort Novosel it is often more difficult to come by with fewer permanent party families. Army spouse and Certified Group Fitness Instructor, Brittany Besaw, saw a gap and decided to do something about it. She jumped right into building a community where families can come together through fitness, fun and friendship at iStroll Fort Novosel.



Besaw found herself in southern Alabama while her husband began flight school and wondered how she could create a place for families, like she had experienced at other duty stations, which encouraged physical and mental health for new and seasoned parents alike.



Being a mom of four, Besaw was aware of the challenges that come with new motherhood and wanted to serve other families in the way she was served.



“iStroll is an awesome workout for all fitness levels. For the newly postpartum mothers, the mid-pregnancy moms, to the super fit dads that come as well. Our program is for the entire family. Your husband is off work? Bring him. Grandma is in town. Bring her,” she said.



Showing up to an established group, especially in a fitness setting, can be intimidating at first but Besaw has created a place where everyone is welcomed and supported from day one.



“Don’t be afraid. Everybody here is so positive, welcoming and encouraging. You are showing up for yourself. This isn’t a competition with anyone else. You are showing up for you and everyone here is just supporting you,” she said, “You are setting healthy habits for your children and showing them that fitness really is fun.”



It can be overwhelming to find time for yourself as parents in all stages, Besaw explained. iStroll is a solution to making fitness fun and accessible for all right here on Fort Novosel. The group offers monthly stroller-friendly walks, outside of fitness meetups, to chat and build those quick and meaningful connections.



“This is where you can feel comfortable no matter where you are in in motherhood, if your kids are grown and out of the house or even if your kids are your pets- there is a place for you here, “she said.



Ashley Vandenberg, iStroll member, has found this group to be an incredible resource during her families’ time here at Fort Novosel. She said that Besaw’s heart for these families is admirable.



“Brittany has such passion, not just for her love of fitness, but for the people. She just wants to serve the community and seeing it grow so quickly has paid it back to her,” Ashley said.



Vandenberg has found community and belonging here at iStroll on Fort Novosel in a way she didn’t know was needed.



“I have four kids, and as a mom of four, how do you find time to choose yourself? This little piece has brought so much joy to my life while in Alabama, and I know everyone else is here feeling the same way, “Ashley said.



iStroll meets in different locations across Fort Novosel but is open and welcome to anyone with base access. Find more information from Besaw on the Facebook page iStroll- Fort Novosel, the private Facebook group iStroll Socially Fort Novosel, or on Instagram istroll.fortnovosel .

Date Taken: 10.25.2023