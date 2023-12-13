NUWC Division Newport small business team wins Navy Acquisition Excellence Award

Photo By David Stoehr | The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Contracts Department’s Small...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Contracts Department’s Small Business Programs team will receive the Department of the Navy Acquisition Excellence Award in the Sarkis Tatigan category at a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. The award exemplifies the highest examples of small business acquisition excellence. Team members team members include Andrew Nagelhout (from left), deputy department head, Contracts Department; Mary Ann Gardner, head, Procurement Branch 4; Dawn Griffin, head, Procurement Branch 2; Justin Rianna, head, Procurement Division 2; Stephen Lamb, head, Contracts Department; Alison Wicks, head, Acquisition Policy and Oversight Division; Christopher Kenney, head Procurement Division 1; Kathleen Hourihan, head, Procurement Division Branch 5; and Juli Chytka, head, Procurement Branch 1. Team member not pictured is Alexander Olarte, head, Procurement Branch 3. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) team recently won a 2023 Department of the Navy (DON) Acquisition Excellence Award in the Sarkis Tatigan category, which exemplifies the highest examples of small business acquisition excellence.



Contracts Department team members include Stephen Lamb, department head; Andrew Nagelhout, deputy department head; Juli Chytka, head, Procurement Branch 1; Christopher Kenney, head, Procurement Division 1; Alison Wicks, head, Acquisition Policy and Oversight Division; Mary Ann Gardner, head, Procurement Branch 4; Dawn Griffin, head, Procurement Branch 2; Alexander Olarte, head, Procurement Branch 3; Kathleen Hourihan, head, Procurement Branch 5; and Justin Rianna, head, Procurement Division 2.



The OSBP team was selected for the award for their continued push to ensure small businesses of many types are included in the important work being accomplished at Division Newport.



“Implementing a thorough, top-to-bottom process, from the Division’s senior leadership down, the OSBP team has consistently contributed more funds to small businesses annually while strengthening its relationships through networking and informational events, a vibrant social media and online presence, and a dedicated workforce,” the award states.



In 2022, the Biden administration released a report on the status of the Federal Defense Industrial Base (DIB), which noted that over the past decade the number of small businesses within the DIB has slipped by more than 40%, and, without action, the DIB could lose an additional 15,000 suppliers over the next 10 years. In light of this report, the Division Newport team worked to promote small businesses from both a prime contracting and subcontracting perspective. “The fruit of these efforts is evident in performance metrics, which continually tilt in a positive direction,” the award states. “For example, from February 2022 to January 2023, $303 million of $736 million (41.2%) was contributed to small business from the total eligible small business obligations.



The DON Assistant Secretary (Research, Development and Acquisition) announced 24 award winners from across the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, which followed a highly competitive selection process.



The team will be honored along with the other DON Acquisition Excellence Award winners at a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



