Base brief, tour provides Joint Integration for Army and Air Force leaders

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. –

Joint Readiness Center Fort Dix was host to a senior commander and senior Army element commander brief and base tour for Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, 99th Readiness Division commanding general, Nov. 20, 2023.



The JRC is home to several deployment processing services utilized by several branches of the U.S. Armed Services. Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Marines receive a variety of resources and support programs prior to deployment, ranging from educational briefings to finance and medical support.



As one of nine Mobilization Force Generation Installations, Army Support Activity Fort Dix can be tasked to rapidly generate, train and deploy combat-credible units worldwide with little to no notice. Unique among MFGI’s, ASA Fort Dix is host to a robust network of Joint Force Mission Partners whose leveraged assets act as an operational force multiplier for mass deployment.



“Logistics wins wars,” Klein said. “Having conversations about best shared practices and learning how our fliers can contribute to the joint mission here, that’s when the magic happens.”



If called to support real world Large-Scale Combat Operations, ASA Fort Dix would activate as an MFGI to deliver the required throughput of deployers. Historically, more than 281,949 active duty service members have processed and deployed from here from 2003-2015, in support of various operations.



“I just gained an immense appreciation for the magnitude of what this installation has to offer and the partnerships that are in place that make this successful,” Belanger said.



The U.S. Army is currently undergoing its largest transformation in more than 40 years to create the Army of 2030. As the premier training installation of the U.S. Army Reserve, ASA Fort Dix provides the gold standard in readiness and weapons qualification to more than 240,000 Joint and Total Force service members annually.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 14:42 Story ID: 459965 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base brief, tour provides Joint Integration for Army and Air Force leaders, by Rochelle Naus and SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.