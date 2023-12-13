U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia participate in Maritime Training Activity Malaysia

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kai W. Huber | U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kai W. Huber | U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, British Royal Marines with 30 Commando Information Exploitation Group and Royal Malaysian Navy sailors with Western Fleet Command pose for a group photo after a subject matter expert exchange during Maritime Training Activity Malaysia 2023 at Lumut Naval Base, Lumut, Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2023. The exchange focused on applying both MDA and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations to achieve a littoral advantage. MTA Malaysia 2023 highlights the 4th iteration of the exercise as one of many exercises that allow the U.S. and Royal Malaysian navies to work together, enhancing maritime security and capabilities in the full range of maritime warfare. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model, which involves planned exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kai W. Huber) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A small detachment of U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed in support of Maritime Training Activity Malaysia onboard Pustakmor Lumut Naval Base in Lumut, Perak, Malaysia.



MTA Malaysia is a U.S. and Malaysian Navy led exercise executed from 1 to 9 November. This year the two navies conducted a series of seminars and training scenarios ashore in Lumut and at sea in the Strait of Malacca.



During MTA Malasyia the Marines participated and led classes in subject matter expert exchanges on use-of-force and Maritime Domain Awareness, and a Women, Peace and Security Seminar. They participated in interservice events such as the opening ceremony, reception dinner and USS Mobile ship reception. Opportunities like these allow the two branches to work alongside each other and strengthen military capability, cohesion, and relationships.



“It’s the sharing of ideas, questioning procedures and challenging timeworn tactics that will make the difference when the time for testing comes,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Stone, commander, Task Force 76/3. “Whether those operations are conducted by U.S Marines landing on beaches or littoral combat ships conducting multinational patrols, exercises like this are essential in improving our information sharing capabilities, maritime domain awareness and ultimately operations as a multinational force.”



Over the past month Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, has continued to deploy Marines and Sailors through a series of security cooperation exercises and engagements throughout the region. This is the second exercise this year that MRF-SEA has participated in alongside the U.S. Navy, the first being MTA Sama Sama.



“We look forward to continuing to build relationships like these in future,” said Maj. Michael Racicot, exercise lead for the Marine Corps participation in MTA Malaysia. “It is truly an opportunity to take part in this exercise. Together the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Royal Malaysian Navy provide robust maritime capabilities and various warfare readiness that supports regional security.”



MRF-SEA's deployment advances the Marines Corps’ force modernization by executing distributed command and control and force models that support concurrent and geographically dispersed activities. In addition to providing command flexibility, this distributed command and control limits forward logistical requirements in a potentially contested environment.