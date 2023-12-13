3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Uncases Colors

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Georgia – The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, uncased their unit colors during a ceremony here December 14, 2023.



The ceremony signified the completion of their European rotation where they trained and increased interoperability with NATO allies and partners, and the resumption of their responsibilities at Hunter Army Airfield.



Col. Ryan Sullivan, 3rd CAB commander, shared his thoughts on the rotation after completing the uncasing of the colors.



“The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed with a sense of purpose going directly from port into the Defender Series and Griffen Shock with an unprecedented display of readiness,” said Sullivan. “Long before I took command, this unit set the conditions for assurance, deterrence, and more importantly, instilled confidence in our ability to simultaneously deliver on Aviation core competencies.”



The brigade started their rotation in March at ports in Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands, quickly unloading equipment and preparing for the first of many multinational training exercises.



“With exceptional leaders across this formation, we built off the momentum of the Defender series and generated readiness through a deliberate approach that enabled our talented young aviators to build confidence and proficiency as we increased the complexity of training alongside our partners,” said Sullivan.



Soldiers spent the next eight months participating in various multinational training exercises alongside our NATO allies and partners. The brigade also supported a VIP mission of U.S. President Joe Biden in London, fighting wildfires in Greece and even participating in mixed flights with our Polish, Italian, Greek and Romanian partners.



Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd ID commanding general, also attended the ceremony and spoke highly of the unit’s accomplishments.



“I can assert with authority that no unit has impacted European operations as profoundly as our Falcon Brigade,” said Norrie. “They were instrumental in training our NATO allies on the use of the Apache helicopter to bolster our allies and also supported various humanitarian efforts. Their commitment and achievements are a testament to their exceptional capabilities and tireless work ethic.”

