Readout of USEUCOM Commander's meeting with Ukrainian President

Courtesy Photo | Commander, U.S. European Command, Gen. Christopher Cavoli meets with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Germany, Dec. 14, 2023, to discuss ongoing U.S. and international military support to aid the Ukrainian people in defense of their nation against Russian aggression. (Photo by Susanne Goebel)

Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Germany, Dec. 14, 2023. Gen. Cavoli and President Zelenskyy discussed continued U.S. support to meet Ukraine’s most urgent requirements, including the provision of the 53rd Presidential Drawdown package announced this week by President Biden. The two also discussed ongoing U.S. and international efforts to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces. President Zelenskyy also met with multinational representatives from some of the 50 nations who continue to provide assistance to Ukraine. Through the strong and strategic relationships established in support of Ukraine, the U.S. and international community continue to support Ukraine's fight to preserve its sovereignty and ability to protect Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.