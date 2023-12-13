Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readout of USEUCOM Commander's meeting with Ukrainian President

    U.S. European Command, Gen. Christopher Cavoli meets with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    12.14.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. European Command   

    Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Germany, Dec. 14, 2023. Gen. Cavoli and President Zelenskyy discussed continued U.S. support to meet Ukraine’s most urgent requirements, including the provision of the 53rd Presidential Drawdown package announced this week by President Biden. The two also discussed ongoing U.S. and international efforts to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces. President Zelenskyy also met with multinational representatives from some of the 50 nations who continue to provide assistance to Ukraine. Through the strong and strategic relationships established in support of Ukraine, the U.S. and international community continue to support Ukraine's fight to preserve its sovereignty and ability to protect Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 12:01
    Story ID: 459941
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE
    TAGS

    Ukraine
    Cavoli
    Zelenskyy

