Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Germany, Dec. 14, 2023. Gen. Cavoli and President Zelenskyy discussed continued U.S. support to meet Ukraine’s most urgent requirements, including the provision of the 53rd Presidential Drawdown package announced this week by President Biden. The two also discussed ongoing U.S. and international efforts to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces. President Zelenskyy also met with multinational representatives from some of the 50 nations who continue to provide assistance to Ukraine. Through the strong and strategic relationships established in support of Ukraine, the U.S. and international community continue to support Ukraine's fight to preserve its sovereignty and ability to protect Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 12:01
|Story ID:
|459941
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|46
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readout of USEUCOM Commander's meeting with Ukrainian President, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT