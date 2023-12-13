Fired up for Success: A Young Firefighter's Journey

Shining a light on the diverse paths to happiness and success, it becomes evident that college is not the exclusive route to professional success.



Airman 1st Class Stephen Warren, a firefighter in the 142nd Wing Civil Engineering squadron, recognized this fact while he was still in high school.

The conventional college route just didn’t align with his future aspirations, Warren explained.



“I wanted to do something more hands-on. Something that would give me life experience and did not require me to be in an office all day,” said Warren.



Joining the Air National Guard gave him the opportunity to get to work in a physically active role and acquire a tactical skill set.



The Air National Guard was a great option for Warren because it offered opportunities for career growth, but also presented experiences like his first Temporary Duty Assignment (TDY) in Jacksonville, Arkansas which took place earlier this year.



Though it was initially hard to integrate himself into the close-knit fire station, working with those same people became his fondest memory of the mission.



“You have to prove yourself that you can do the job because they have to trust you with their life when you go into a fire,” said Warren. “The rewarding part of the TDY was how much experience I gained through such a short amount of time and the amount that those guys poured into me with me not even being gained by their unit."



One of Warren's most memorable experiences while TDY was participating in natural disaster relief, where he witnessed the remarkable professionalism and efficiency of the crew in the face of adversity.



“There was a lot of adrenaline running and then when I was selected to go out on one of the engines, blood started pumping, and I started thinking about all the things that needed to happen when we got out there,” said Warren. “Seeing the damage that the tornado caused was pretty gnarly and it was really impressive watching the rest of the crew handle it so professionally and calmly.”



In addition to his military service, Warren is currently pursuing an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification and participates in training that assists in his journey as a firefighter during off-duty hours.



While continuing in his role as a firefighter for the Oregon Air National Guard, he would also like to pursue a career in firefighting on the civilian side.



“That's been my longtime goal, is being a firefighter here in the local Portland metro area,” added Warren.



When Warren is not wearing the uniform, he is heavily involved in his local church community as a youth staff member. Drawing from his own experience with mentors during high school, he is committed to providing guidance and support to the next generation.



Warren’s journey reflects a different avenue available for personal and professional growth outside a traditional academic trajectory. His dedication to service, continuous learning, and community involvement showcases that success is not confined to a classroom, but can be found in diverse landscapes of passion and purpose.

