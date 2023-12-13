10th ABW supports Class of 2027 Basic Cadet Training

Photo By Rayna Grace | Civil engineers paint gold footprints on the eve of In-processing Day for the Class of...... read more read more Photo By Rayna Grace | Civil engineers paint gold footprints on the eve of In-processing Day for the Class of 2027 at the base of the Core Values Ramp June 27, 2023. The 10th Civil Engineer Squadron provides annual support for Basic Cadet Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace) see less | View Image Page

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.- From serving meals to over 1,100 U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets to supplying uniforms and functioning laptops, the 10th Air Base Wing personnel supported the Class of 2027’s Basic Cadet Training.



Basic Cadet Training requires support from multiple organizations throughout the wing to enable the Cadet Wing’s mission, said Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks, Academy commandant of cadets.



“Our mission to develop leaders of character at the United States Air Force Academy is a whole-of-installation effort,” Marks said. “The world-class support we receive from our teammates in the 10th Air Base Wing is absolutely incredible. They are the lifeblood of the Academy, and the Cadet Wing couldn’t accomplish our mission without them.”



Civil engineering support



Personnel from the 10th Civil Engineer Squadron Operations Flight maintained the Academy grounds and performed needed maintenance and repairs. Flight members were responsible for critical infrastructure and processes needed for the Academy cadet experience, said Raymond Johnson, operations flight chief.



On the eve of In-processing Day, civil engineers painted footprints in the new class color for the incoming freshmen. This continues a long tradition of incoming cadets standing in the footprints of those who came before them. For the Class of 2027, the color is gold.



The squadron team performed a walk-through safety inspection and obstacle course repairs before basic cadets marched to Jacks Valley for field training. Civil engineers repaired potholes and graded the route for the 5.5-mile march-out. They also worked with Jacks Valley facility managers to survey restroom facilities for repairs, cleaning, and restocking, as well as providing a portable sanitation service for additional toilets. Finally, the squadron remained ready to address heating, ventilation, and cooling issues throughout Basic Cadet Training.



Communications support



During the Fourth of July weekend, 35 technicians from the 10th Communications Squadron re-imaged more than 950 laptops after software outages prevented basic cadets from signing up for needed services. The squadron’s efforts ensured the basic cadets had functional laptops as they began computer-based training during the holiday weekend.



Dental support



The week after In-processing Day, 75 dentists, dental assistants and dental lab technicians from the Cadet Dental Clinic conducted X-rays and exams for every basic cadet. In addition, dental lab technicians fitted each basic cadet with a mouth guard. These are worn by the basic cadets as a prevention tool during field training at Jacks Valley. The dental records that the team created for the men and women belonging to the Class of 2027 will follow the cadets for the rest of their military careers. Learn more about dental health and screening during Basic Cadet Training.



Logistics support



The staff of the 10th Logistics Readiness Squadron Cadet Logistics Flight provided multiple uniforms for basic cadets. This includes blues and occupational camouflage pattern uniforms, boots and caps, ponchos, pillows, and training rifles. Between In-processing Day and the middle of July, each cadet received 90 different items valued at more than $3,200, said flight chief Steve Norman.



Expert cadet tailor shop personnel measured and fitted many of the items when they were issued. Those uniform items requiring alterations to achieve a perfect fit were altered and returned within days. The flight also supported Jacks Valley training by issuing and recovering footlockers, sleeping bags and lanterns to basic cadets and cadre.



Medical support



Staff at the 10th Medical Group ensure basic cadets are healthy and stay that way throughout their time here. This enables the cadets to focus on their studies and military training without worrying about their health.



Medical personnel screened basic cadets during In-processing Day and provided medical assistance throughout the six-week training period. The screening included cardiac and electrocardiogram stations. The optometry technicians verified basic cadets have correct prescription eyeglasses and they check for visual acuity and depth perception so that the cadets can participate in airmanship programs. Learn more about the medical support provided during Basic Cadet Training here.



Mitchell Hall support



During Basic Cadet Training, the primary mission of the staff of the dining facility, Mitchell Hall, was to feed basic cadets throughout the six-week training. They prepared meals both in the cadet area and later in Jacks Valley, said Academy cadet wing dietitian Kendra Maurer. The dining facility served about 1,500 nutritious meals at breakfast, lunch, and dinner in order to feed the basic cadets as well as the cadet cadre operating Basic Cadet Training.



“Basic Cadet Training is a busy time in Mitchell Hall,” Maurer said. “Everyone does their part to ensure meals are hot and ready to go.”



During field training in Jacks Valley, Mitchell Hall personnel delivered meals prepared out of a “deployed Mitch’s,” a fully functioning kitchen in the middle of the training area. The meals and beverages during training provided at least 4,000 calories daily to each cadet. Cadets’ caloric need was calculated by a registered dietitian and is in line with the rigorous training. Mitchell Hall staff also provided boxed meals during the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Course and meals ready-to-eat during Foundational Expeditionary Skills Training. MREs are individual rations given to military members during field conditions.



Security forces support



Approximately six months prior to Basic Cadet Training, the 10th Security Forces Squadron begins preparations for the incoming class. Security forces operations and combat arms specialists determined staffing support requirements for weapons familiarization training and basic cadet safety and security.



During field training, combat arms members instructed 140 basic cadets daily for a total of 1,000 in a two-week period. Combat Arms and Air National Guard rifle-certified combat arms instructors familiarized basic cadets with M-4 rifle safe handling and operation. Security forces members trained 25 cadet-line officials and prepared the classroom and firing range.



Security Forces Operations specialists also organized, planned and executed security and escorts during the Jacks Valley march-out and march-back.



Support from the 10th Air Base Wing is integral to the seamless and successful training of the incoming class of basic cadets and is an example of a whole-of-installation effort.