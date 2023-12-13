Corry Station Staff Facilitate SAILOR 360 Event

Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station conducted a SAILOR 360 event...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station conducted a SAILOR 360 event designed to provide training while also fostering teamwork among students onboard Corry Station. see less | View Image Page

By Information Systems Technician 1st Class Petty Officer Jacob K. Smith



Pensacola, Florida – Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station recently organized and conducted a SAILOR 360 event designed to provide training while also fostering teamwork among students onboard Corry Station.



The event was held on the students’ marching grinder, which spans nearly the length of Corry Station, and featured physical training stations and Navy trivia.



Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Andrea Bemisderfer spearheaded the coordination of the event with more than a dozen stations where participants engaged in a variety of physical activities and answered trivia questions about command programs, uniform regulations and Navy policies.



“The feedback from students overall was very positive, and they really seemed to enjoy the friendly competition,” said Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Robert Morris, an instructor at IWTC Corry Station. Additionally, Morris added that he enjoyed providing training to sailors in unconventional settings.



Instructor, Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class David Gaylor stressed the importance of conducting meaningful training that benefits students not only while onboard Corry Station, but throughout their careers.



“This event allowed them to let loose and have fun while learning useful knowledge,” said Gaylor.



IWTC Corry Station leaders feel that having initiatives like the SAILOR 360 event help the Navy community to continue to grow and develop its future leaders.



IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training. With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.