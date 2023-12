Winter 2023-2024 Holiday Hours

CHIEVRES, Belgium – Multiple public holidays fall during the last two weeks of December in the Benelux region.



The Christmas religious holiday (Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) are observed as public holidays in the U.S., Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. The Second Day of Christmas (Dec. 26) is a public holiday in the Netherlands and Germany.



Many garrison services are scheduled to alter their hours during this period.



Below is a list, organized according to location, of how the holidays are going to affect offices, services, and facilities. If not specifically stated, normal hours apply.



This is not a comprehensive list, and any community members who plan to visit a service or location are encouraged to call ahead (view our phonebook) to ensure it is open.



These lists will be modified if new information becomes available, with any updates clearly marked.



Chièvres Air Base/SHAPE



AAFES Exchange & Concessions



Dec. 24 – Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 31 – Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



Andrews Federal Credit Union



Dec. 24 to 25 – Closed



Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 15 – Closed



Army Community Services



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Army Continuing Education Office



Dec. 26 to 29 – Closed



Auto Skills and Equipment Rental



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Bene Brew



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Central Processing Facility



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Child and Youth Services



Child Development Center



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 29 – Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 2 to 5 – Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 8 – Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Middle School & Teen



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 3:30 to 6 p.m.



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 29 – Open 1 to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 2 to 5 – Open 1 to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 8 – Open 1 to 6 p.m.



Parent Central Services



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 29 – Open 9 a.m. to noon



Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 2 to 5 – Open 9 a.m. to noon



Jan. 8 – Open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



School Age Care



Dec. 19 to 21 – Open 7 to 8:30 a.m. & 3 to 6 p.m.



Dec. 22 – Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 29 – Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 2 to 5 – Open 7:30 to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 8 – Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Commissary



Dec. 24 – Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 30 – Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Dec. 31 – Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



Customs Office



Dec. 25 to 29 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 2 – Open in the morning only



Equal Employment Opportunity Office



Military Support



Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Belgian Civilian Support



Dec. 7 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Equal Employment Opportunity support available via phone at DSN: 597-4079. Employees can also contact CESI at 0032-27-61-1774 in case of emergency.



Fitness Center (Chièvres Air Base)



Dec. 18 to 31 – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Fitness Center (SHAPE)



Dec. 22 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Healthcare Facility - U.S. Clinic (SHAPE)



Dec. 15 – Closed 11:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.



Dec. 18 to 22 – Open 8 a.m. to noon



Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed



Dec. 27 to 28 – Open 8 a.m. to noon



Dec. 29 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Installation Access Control System



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Kennel



Dec. 25 – Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Library (Chièvres Air Base)



Dec. 19 to 21 – Open noon to 5 p.m.



Dec. 22 to 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 28 – Open noon to 4 p.m.



Dec. 29 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Library (SHAPE)



Dec. 22 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Logistics Readiness Center Facilities (Central Issue Facility, Supply Support Activity, Property Book Office, Transportation Office, and Maintenance Office)



Dec. 22 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Northern Law Center



Dec. 22 – Closed



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 29 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Post Office (SHAPE/Chièvres)



Dec. 23 – Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for last-minute package pickup on Saturday



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 - Closed



Rationed Items Store (SHAPE)



Dec. 22 – Open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Dec. 23 – Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Dec. 24 to 28 – Closed



Dec. 29 to 30 – Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Religious Services: SHAPE International Chapel



Dec. 24 at 9 a.m. – Catholic Mass



Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. – Protestant Candlelight Service



Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. – Catholic Christmas Eve Mass



Dec. 31 at 9 a.m. – Catholic Mass



Dec. 31 at 10:45 a.m. – Protestant Service



Shuttle Bus



Dec. 22 to Jan. 1 – Not in service



Veterinary Clinic



Dec. 18 – Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed noon to 1 p.m.)



Dec. 19 – Open 9 a.m. to noon



Dec. 20 to 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 – Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed noon to 1 p.m.)



Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 4 – Closed







USAG Benelux-Brussels/Sterrebeek Annex



3-Star Recreation Center



Dec. 18 to Jan. 1 – Closed



AAFES



Retail Store



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Family Haircare/Concessions



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Andrews Federal Credit Union



Dec. 24 to 25 – Closed



Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 15 – Closed



Army Community Services



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Brussels Army Health Clinic



Dec. 15 – Open 8 a.m. to noon, pharmacy closed



Dec. 18 to 22 – Open 8 a.m. to Noon



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 29 – Limited capabilities in the afternoon



Jan. 1 – Closed



Child and Youth Services



Child Development Center



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 29 – Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



Middle School & Teen



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 1 to 5:30 p.m.



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 29 – Open 1 to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



Parent Central Services



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 29 – Open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



School Age Care



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 29 – Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



Consignment Shop



Dec. 7 to Jan. 9 – Closed



Fitness Center and Equipment Rental



Dec. 18 to 21 - Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (24/7 available)



Dec. 22 to 25 - Closed (24/7 available)



Dec. 26 to 28 - Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (24/7 available)



Dec. 29 to Jan. 1 - Closed (24/7 available)



ID Card/Passport/Installation Access Control System



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Library



Dec. 17 to Dec. 21 – Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Dec. 22 to Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to Dec. 28 – Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Dec. 29 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Logistics Readiness Center Facilities (Central Issue Facility, Supply Support Activity, Property Book Office, Transportation Office, and Maintenance Office)



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Post Office



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed







USAG Benelux-Brunssum/JFC Brunssum



AAFES Exchange & Concessions



Dec. 24 to 26 – Closed



Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Andrews Federal Credit Union



Dec. 24 to 25 – Closed



Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 15 – Closed



Army Community Services



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Army Continuing Education Office



Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Central Processing Facility



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Child and Youth Services (JFC)



Child Development Center



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed



Dec. 27 to 29 – Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 2 to 5 – Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Middle School & Teen



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 3:30 to 7 p.m.



Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed



Dec. 27 to 29 – Open 1 to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 2 to 5 – Open 1 to 5:30 p.m.



Parent Central



Dec. 19 – Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Dec. 20 – Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Dec. 21 – Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed



Dec. 27 to 29 – Open 9 a.m. to noon



Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 2 to 5 – Open 9 a.m. to noon



School Age Care



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 7 to 8:30 a.m. & 3 to 6 p.m.



Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed



Dec. 27 to 29 – Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 2 to 5 – Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Commissary



Dec. 24 – Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Dec. 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 – Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Jan. 1 – Closed



Healthcare Facility - U.S. Clinic (NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen)



Dec. 22 – Open 8 a.m. to noon



Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed



Dec. 27 to 28 – Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Dec. 29 – Open 8 a.m. to noon



Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 2 to 4 – Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Jan. 5 – Open 8 a.m. to noon



Housing Office



Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



The HUB



The Bistro



Dec. 18 – Closed



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 11 a.m. 2 p.m.



Dec. 23 to 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 29 – Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Fitness Center



Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week



The Hub/Outdoor Recreation/Trips & Tours



Dec. 18 – Closed



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Dec. 23 to 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 29 – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 – Closed



The Mine Bar



Dec. 18 – Closed



Dec. 19 to 22 – Open 3 to 5 p.m.



Dec. 23 to 25 – Closed



Dec. 26 to 29 – Open 3 to 5 p.m.



Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Library (JFC)



Dec. 18 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Logistic Readiness Center



Drivers Testing Station



Dec. 21 to 22 – Open 8 a.m. to noon



Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed



Dec. 27 to 29 – Open 8 a.m. to noon



Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 2 – Open 8 a.m. to noon



Hazardous Materials Office



Dec. 21 to Jan. 3 – Closed



Transportation Motor Pool



Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 – Closed



SATO Travel Office



Dec. 15 – Closed after 11:30 a.m.



Telephone will be manned by one of the other travel offices in either Germany or Belgium for customer calls/ticketing



Dec. 27 to 29 – Open for business as usual



Jan. 1 – Closed



Supply Office



Dec. 25 to Jan. 2 – Closed



Household Goods Office



Dec. 21 to 22 – Open 8 a.m. to noon



Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed



Dec. 27 to 29 – Open 8 a.m. to noon



Jan. 1 – Closed



Netherlands Law Center



Dec. 18 – Closed



Dec. 19 to 21 – Open 9 a.m. to noon



Dec. 22 to 26 – Closed



Dec. 27 to 28 – Open 9 a.m. to noon



Dec. 29 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Jan. 2 to 4 – Open 9 a.m. to noon



Pass and Registration Office (JFC)



Schedule appointments online



Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Post Office



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Religious Services: JFC Brunssum International Chapel



Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. – Catholic Mass



Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. – Protestant Candlelight Service



Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. – Catholic Christmas Mass



Dec. 31 at 9:30 a.m. – Protestant Service



Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. – Catholic Mass



Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. – Catholic Obligatory Mass



Religious Services: NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen Chapel



Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m. – Christmas Kids’ Pageant (Ecumenical)



Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. -- Sunday Vigil Mass



Dec. 24 at 11:15 a.m. – Christmas Eve Service



Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. Christmas Vigil Mass



Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. – Christmas Mass



Dec. 31 at 9:30 a.m. -- New Year’s Eve Mass



Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. – Online service via the chapel Facebook page







Dülmen Tower Barracks



Army Community Services



Dec. 13 to 14 – Closed (contact USAG Benelux-Brunssum ACS for services)



Dec. 20 to 22 – Closed (contact USAG Benelux-Brunssum ACS for services)



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed



Postal Services



Dec. 25 – Closed



Jan. 1 – Closed

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 06:43 Story ID: 459916 Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winter 2023-2024 Holiday Hours, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.