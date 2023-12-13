Through the Lens of an Iron Soldier: VCJCS Adm. Grady visits Soldiers in Poland

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Bates, a M1 Armor Crewman, assigned to the 1st Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Bates, a M1 Armor Crewman, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, shares a smile with Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady during a tour of a tank range at Drawsko Combined Training Center December 13, 2023. Adm. Grady’s visit underscores the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's mission to deter aggression and stand resilient alongside Allies and partners in Europe, reinforcing the importance of their forward deployment. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson) see less | View Image Page

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland – The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Navy Admiral Christopher W. Grady, led a high-profile delegation of celebrities and staff to the Drawsko Combat Training Center in Poland, spearheading an engaging visit under Operation European, Assure, Deter, and Reinforce on December 13, 2023.



The delegation, comprising notable entertainers and sports figures, not only aimed to thank soldiers serving overseas and give them a taste of home during the holiday season, but also gain insights into the operational landscape and spotlight the pivotal role of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division in the European theater.



Joining Grady were a star-studded lineup including country music star Brett Young, actor Dulé Hill, magicians and entertainers Penn and Teller, NFL Superbowl champion Vince Wilfork, and magician Justin Flom. While engaging with troops and experiencing firing an M1 Abrams Tank, the visit's focal point extended beyond the entertainment to delve into the strategic initiatives undertaken by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.



The delegation emphasized the broader operational environment rather than just the soldier-centric entertainment. The objective was to underscore the critical contributions of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division since arriving in the European theater.



Tasked with shaping the conflict dynamics since their arrival, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team solidified battlefield endurance through proficient mission command, robust protection measures, sustained logistical support, strategic intelligence operations, and the strategic use of firepower.



Their multifaceted strategy has encompassed readiness tasks, soldier welfare initiatives, live-fire exercises, international competitive challenges, enhanced partnerships with host nations, and stronger interoperability within the NATO framework.



NFL Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, reflecting on the visit, expressed admiration for the troops' dedication. "The commitment I've witnessed here is inspiring. These soldiers aren't just serving their country; they're laying the groundwork for national security and global presence."



U.S. Army Spc. Alexandria Ybarra, an ammunition specialist assigned to the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, emphasized the visit's significance. "I’m really happy that everyone came to show us support, it means a lot ahead of the holiday season coming up, but it more so validates all the work we’ve been doing in Europe.”



Ybarra adds, “Everyone has been putting in so many hours to make sure we are as trained as humanly possible, and [senior leaders] acknowledging that makes me proud.”



In addressing soldiers at the USO, “I have heard great things the 2nd Armored Brigade has accomplished great things throughout Europe. Your reputation precedes you,” emphasized Grady. “From marching through Mons, Belgium to joint exercises in Bulgaria and Poland to placing second at the Hellenic Tank Challenge in Greece, and representing the 1st Armored Division in Europe’s Expert Infantryman, Field Medical, and Soldier badges and the Best Medic Competition, you should all be proud of all you have done protecting freedom abroad and reminding our enemies the caliber of soldiers we have in our formations,” said Grady.



Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Navy Admiral Christopher W. Grady’s visit with soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at the Drawsko Combined Training Center is one of only two stops in Poland during his USO Tour, visiting other strategic locations where troops are shaping the environment daily.



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division, V Corps at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.