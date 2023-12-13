Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army continues tradition of putting smiles on orphans' faces

    SEOUL, 11, SOUTH KOREA

    12.13.2023

    Story by Kenji Thuloweit 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army leaders and staff helped put smiles on children's faces by continuing a tradition started in 1951. They dropped by Namsan-won Orphanage in Seoul, South Korea, bearing Christmas gifts Dec. 13, 2023.

    Eighth Army's G9 Directorate organized this year's holiday gift donation that saw more than 150 presents given out. The charge was led by Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general, and Brig. Gen. Lee, Seung-chan, Eighth Army deputy commanding general - Republic of Korea.

    Namsan-won Orphanage was started in the 1950s to care for the children of Korean soldiers and policemen killed during the Korean War. Eighth Army and the Republic of Korea Army participated in the construction of the orphanage, which still stands to this day. Eighth Army and has been a faithful partner ever since and visits the orphanage every holiday season to help put smiles on the children's faces.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023
    Location: SEOUL, 11, KR
