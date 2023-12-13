Eighth Army continues tradition of putting smiles on orphans' faces

Courtesy Photo | Eighth Army dropped off more than 150 gifts to the Namsan-won Orphanage in Seoul,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Eighth Army dropped off more than 150 gifts to the Namsan-won Orphanage in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2023. Eighth Army helped construct the orphanage following the Korean War and makes an annual trip to present holiday gifts to the children. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Lee, Sang Eun) see less | View Image Page

Eighth Army leaders and staff helped put smiles on children's faces by continuing a tradition started in 1951. They dropped by Namsan-won Orphanage in Seoul, South Korea, bearing Christmas gifts Dec. 13, 2023.



Eighth Army's G9 Directorate organized this year's holiday gift donation that saw more than 150 presents given out. The charge was led by Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general, and Brig. Gen. Lee, Seung-chan, Eighth Army deputy commanding general - Republic of Korea.



Namsan-won Orphanage was started in the 1950s to care for the children of Korean soldiers and policemen killed during the Korean War. Eighth Army and the Republic of Korea Army participated in the construction of the orphanage, which still stands to this day. Eighth Army and has been a faithful partner ever since and visits the orphanage every holiday season to help put smiles on the children's faces.