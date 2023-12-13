Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7AF leaders’ battlefield circulation shows Wolf Pack continued support

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks and Capt. Kaylin Hankerson

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, commander 7th Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah W. Ross, 7th Air Force command chief, visited the 8th Fighter Wing, Dec. 8.

    During their visit the leaders recognized outstanding 8th FW Airmen, received Quality of Life Task Force updates, walked through multiple squadrons and engaged with various members of the Wolf Pack about the ‘Fight Tonight’ mission through open discussion.

    Leaders conduct “battlefield circulations” routinely to remain in-tune with a unit’s needs, its personnel and to ensure there is no disconnect between the tactical level mission and the higher headquarter vantage on USFK and Indo-Pacific objectives.

