San Diego Padres, Musgrove Visit NMCSD, Boost Holiday Morale

The San Diego Padres players, alum, and Swinging Friar mascot visited Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) to boost the holiday season morale of patients and staff members, 12 Dec. The visit was conducted in conjunction with the Fisher House San Diego’s open house.



“We have a strong contact with the military in San Diego and we have them out to the games throughout the season, so getting to come see them in their place of work is pretty cool,” said Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres pitcher. “The staff here work day in, day out to make sure the patients have the best care possible. Especially during the holidays it is always a great time to come out and do something like this.”



One active duty family was not going to miss out on this opportunity.



“It is such a joy to have the Padres visit us,” said Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Epperson, NMCSD culinary specialist. “Not only did my family and I get to interact with players such as Joe Musgrove and other San Diego Padres legends, but it felt like being back at home here at the Fisher House.”



In February 2023, the Eppersons had to return to the continental United States from Japan as a result of their child being MEDEVAC to NMCSD. Instrumental for them was the Fisher House San Diego (FHSD) where they were able to eliminate any lodging concern.



“Our mission at Fisher House San Diego is to support military families during times of medical crisis, like the Epperson’s, to extend an open door to our ‘home away from home,’” explains Tiana Babcock, FHSD general manager. “It’s our privilege to offer a moment of respite for our service members and their families during the holidays with the support of the San Diego Padres who are vested in giving back to the military community.”



Musgrove and his fellow alum also visited patients and staff members throughout the hospital.



“For our patients and staff members to be able to take a moment and interact with their sporting idols is priceless. We can’t always be where we want to be and as a result we may miss out on activities most may take for granted. However, whenever you get opportunities like the Padres visiting, it really speaks to their appreciation of all of us, which means so much,” said Lt. Zechariah Sams, NMCSD ICU nurse. “It’s a wonderful morale booster, but we really want our patients to be honored as they are our Nation’s heroes.”



The mission of Fisher House San Diego is to provide temporary lodging, at no cost, for our Nation’s veterans, retirees, service members, and their families of patients receiving medical care at NMCSD. Fisher House San Diego offers two houses with 18 guestrooms providing comfortable accommodations that allow military families to focus on the medical care and recovery of their loved one in the hospital.



