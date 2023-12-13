NETCOM leaders meet to brainstorm shared ideas on modernizing the network.

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) conducted a five-day Senior Leader Development (SLD) symposium for approximately 80 senior leaders and subject-matter experts across the command Dec. 4-8 at Greely Hall. NETCOM is the Army’s premier-communications organization, and the event helped leaders reassess how to better support the Army’s Unified Networks digital modernization efforts.



The agenda for this year’s SLD focused on tackling the human capital process, operational cyber security risks, and on how to advance the execution of NETCOM’s continuous improvement tasks within the confines of operating, sustaining, and modernizing the Department of Defense Information Network-Army (DODIN-A), which includes all Army automated information systems and networks.



In his opening remarks Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank, NETCOM Commanding General echoed the U.S. Army’s Chief of Staff, Gen. Randy George’s recent statement emphasizing that ‘our number one priority when it comes to transformation is the network,’ to the SLD audience composed of NETCOM’s direct reporting unit commanders, sergeant majors, senior warrants, and DA Civilians to include leaders from Regional Cyber Centers (RCC)s from around the globe.



Eubank further reminded everyone that NETCOM is a two-star operational command with global responsibility that’s in competition, conflict, and crisis every day. The command currently ranks as the 11th largest network provider in the nation with a workforce of more than 14,000 Soldiers, DA Civilians, and contractors, responsible for 6 RCCs and more than 128 Network Enterprise Centers (NEC)s located in approximately 33 countries on 4 continents.



Likewise, the SLD event allowed leaders to participate in three working groups to brainstorm together to find common ground and assist in problem solving some of the command’s challenges in transforming the network via continuous improvement & modernization initiatives to provide a Unified Network (UN) based on Zero Trust (ZT) principles.



Meeting with leaders via the SLD venue also allowed Eubank to reinvigorate commanders and directors to spread the news and tell the Army via their peers, customers, and joint mission partners what capabilities, technologies, and services NETCOM has to offer. He encouraged everyone attending the SLD to engage colonel to colonel, sergeant major to sergeant major and warrant officer to warrant officer to sell NETCOM products.



“We are at a time and place where we have to tell people what we are doing,” Eubank said.



Eubank gave credence to leaders on how important Army Enterprise, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and other network technologies need to be fielded throughout the Army.



“AVD, sell it, we should be selling everywhere we go, we should be selling the Army’s Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) too,” Eubank said.



As Eubank addressed his subordinate commanders and directors on the future of NETCOM, he let everyone know that he wants to take the command and the network to the next level by offering these encouraging words.



“Let’s get to this place where our network is the preferred network, I want General George to stand up on a stage somewhere like AUSA and pull out his personal iPhone and say this is my workspace, how powerful would that be,” Eubank asked.



During the command’s virtual closing session, and while praising NETCOM’s efforts during the SLD, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6 Lt. Gen. John B. Morrison Jr. repeated General George’s view of the network.



‘I feel really comfortable with the network because I just see all the progress,’ and that is [because] of all you guys, Morrison repeated.



According to Morrison, the Chief of Staff of the Army is very comfortable with his number one modernization priority due to the progress being made by NETCOM with projects such as Army 365 Secret Internet Protocol Router (SIPR) Network, that was fielded across the Army within 30 days, last fall.



“That stuff is not just happening, its only possible due to the leadership at NETCOM, and because success begets reinforcement,” Morrison said.



Morrison also highlighted how the fielding of the enhanced expeditionary signal brigades and battalions have pushed the envelope in bringing the goal of a unified network into reality and how NETCOM’s RCC’s are now poised to play an intricate role in supporting the tactical cloud.



“As we get more and more vertical integration between the strategic, operational and tactical levels and as we implement what we are going to do in the tactical space; it is absolutely relying on the RCCs being engaged with tactical formations because we are raising that complexity up,” said Morrison.



As Morrison neared the end of his feedback on the SLD, he hailed NETCOM for their hard work and their commitment to making the unified network a reality.



“Thanks for everything you guys are doing, you got really tough jobs, there is a lot going on, apparently [many] different projects for continuous improvement, you got the day-to-day night fight of ongoing operations all over the place. I appreciate all your leadership and service,” Morrison said.



In closing Morrison reminded the NETCOM leaders attending the SLD to stay focused on the four tenants he mentioned previously; we got to keep that common understanding, we got to make sure we keep the flat comms [communications], we got to make sure we are giving each other feedback, and we all got to stay adaptive.





