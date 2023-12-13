USAF Band of the West, Kris Allen perform free Holiday in Blue concert

Photo By David Amaral | Stephania Jimenez, KSAT 12 news anchor, and Chuck Cureau, SeaWorld San Antonio public...... read more read more Photo By David Amaral | Stephania Jimenez, KSAT 12 news anchor, and Chuck Cureau, SeaWorld San Antonio public relations director, speak as emcees for the U.S. Air Force Band of the West's Holiday in Blue concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023. The Band of the West provides hundreds of performances to military and civilian audiences throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by David Amaral) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Band of the West performs its free annual “Holiday in Blue” concert Dec. 12 and 13, 2023, at the Majestic Theatre in downtown San Antonio, with special guest Kris Allen, winner of the eighth season of American Idol.

The event’s host, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell “Dirk” Driggers, JBSA and 502nd ABW commander, offered opening remarks to the sold-out Dec. 12 show. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James R. Sears Jr., Air Education and Training Command deputy commander, will host the Dec. 13 concert.

These concerts are an opportunity for the local community to connect with the band and Joint Base San Antonio leaders, building ties and strengthening relationships.

“We are often people’s first introduction to a concert band performance of holiday music,” said Staff Sgt. Courtney Woods, Band of the West vocalist. “With this free concert, we are breaking down barriers and allowing many different people to enjoy the music.”

The band, which is stationed at JBSA-Lackland, travels frequently to build awareness of the Air Force’s mission. The Holiday in Blue concert is held here for a local audience.

2nd Lt. Julian Sconyers, Band of the West flight commander and associate conductor said, “I’m looking forward to interacting with the community here in Military City, USA. It is a chance for us to wear the uniform and represent the Air Force on behalf of Airmen, especially those who are deployed or who may have behind-the-scenes jobs. It is amazing to interface with a community which is so supportive of what we do.”

Concert goers should expect a variety of styles of music.

“We’ll be playing everything from traditional classical faire, jazz, contemporary pop and some holiday favorites,” Sconyers said. “We will also represent the San Antonio community with some special treats.”

The band is comprised of several ensembles. This concert is one of the few times when all the band members come together to perform.

“This is typically one of our most popular concerts,” Woods said. “It helps people get into the holiday spirit.”

For more information and to get tickets, visit https://www.music.af.mil/US-Air-Force-Bands/US-Air-Force-Band-of-the-West/Events/.

You can watch the hour-long 2022 Holiday in Blue concert, featuring American singer and songwriter Haley Reinhart, on the U.S. Air Force Band of the West’s official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_9zoLPxQo4.