Navy Medicine Campaign Plan supports Expeditionary Medicine and Prepares for Future Fight

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The U.S. Navy Surgeon General has released Navy Medicine’s first-ever campaign plan.



The five-year plan directs actions across the enterprise to ensure Navy Medicine has trained, equipped, certified, maintained, and sustained medical forces and units capable of supporting the Joint and Naval force.



“This plan provides a five-year future state roadmap,” said Rear Admiral Darin Via, U.S. Navy Surgeon General. “We are taking this action because Sailors and Marines are operating in contested battlespaces that are quickly growing in lethality, complexity, and scope – and we must be ready now for the next fight.”



The campaign plan is organized along Navy Medicine’s four lines of effort:



1) Deliver Expeditionary Medicine Systems.

2) Increase Sailor and Marine Deployability.

3) Provide Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Programs Across the Naval Force.

4) Recruit and Retain Navy Medicine Shipmates.



“We are responsible for maintaining and increasing the survivability and lethality of the Navy and Marine Corps’ most valuable weapon system – People,” Via said. “And our campaign plan ensures our organization is focused on maximizing the readiness of operational and medical forces and strengthening our integrated system of readiness and health.”



The campaign plan, updated annually, is supported by yearly operational orders, and follows several organizational changes already implemented at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and its subordinate commands, Navy Medical Forces Atlantic, Navy Medicine Pacific, and Navy Medical Forces Support Command. These changes include the establishment of a Maritime Headquarters (MHQ) and Maritime Operations Center (MOC) construct at each command.



The campaign plan supports national defense strategy and other Navy and Marine Corps strategic documents. It builds the foundation for Navy Medicine to enhance warfighter medical readiness and successfully operate in the high-end fight.



***



Navy Medicine — comprised of more than 40,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals — provides enduring expeditionary support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.