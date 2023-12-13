USARCENT Soldiers bring Army life to middle school students

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army Central Soldier participates in a foot race with a middle school student...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army Central Soldier participates in a foot race with a middle school student during Career Day at Chestnut Oaks Middle School, Sumter, S.C., Dec. 8, 2023. The U.S. Army Central Partners in Education program is an ongoing initiative to provide community service opportunities for Soldiers and Civilians. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C.— U.S. Army Central Soldiers introduced a M984A4 HEMTT Wrecker to Chestnut Oaks Middle School students during Career Day, Dec. 8, 2023.



Career Day brings professionals from various fields to share information about their workplace, job, and the education and skills that are required for success in their career.



“School administrators were tremendously pleased, expressing how much the HEMTT Wrecker really brightened up the students’ day and had a huge impact on the event,” said Staff Sgt. Charles Edmond Jr., USARCENT motor sergeant.



A M984A4 HEMTT Wrecker is a high-performance recovery truck utilized in military operations to retrieve vehicles weighing more than ten tons. It can traverse any type of terrain with the ability to rescue vehicles that are stuck in mud, sand, water, or snow.



The wrecker provided a hands-on experience to students, who were able to sit inside and operate some of the features such as the air horn and crane.



“The littlest things have an impact and make a difference in the lives of students,” said Sgt. Maj. Rose Byrd, USARCENT Command Career Counselor and Director of the PIE Program.



Students interviewed Soldiers about joining the Army and life as a Soldier. They were interested to learn about the requirements and qualifications for joining and performing daily duties.



“Our volunteers have been giving back to the community in a plethora of ways such as field days, career days, holiday programs, talent shows, literacy nights, school dances, ASVAB testing's, STEM Nights, and almost any request from their school,” said Byrd.



The USARCENT Partners in Education (PIE) program is an ongoing initiative to provide community service opportunities for Soldiers and to educate students from various grade levels about life in the U.S. Army.



“As the PIE sponsor for Chestnut Oaks Middle School, I look forward to continuing to work with the Sumter School District to ensure that we can have a positive impact on both the students and the community,” said Edmond.



No Army event is complete without a physical fitness event, so Soldiers competed with the students in a foot race to encourage them.



“The PIE program allows volunteers like me to have a positive impact on the community,” said Edmond. “By working together and building relationships within the community, we can establish trust.”



“We are not only here to defend them as Soldiers, but we are also here to assist our community and youth whenever we can,” said Edmond.