Unleashing the Power of Execution: Cal Guard's USPFO wins prestigious National Guard Excellence award

The United States Property and Fiscal Office (USPFO) for California was recently awarded the National Guard’s Acquisition in Excellence Mission Execution Award for 2023.



This award recognizes the team as the National Guard Bureau’s contracting office of the year, earning the title for back-to-back years.



“Our USPFO contracting team is a direct reflection of the diverse community in which we serve here in California,” added Maj. Gen. Matthew P. Beevers, the Adjutant General of the California Military Department. “We are proud of their work executing critical contracts for infrastructure, equipment, and services, while maintaining strict internal controls to safeguard taxpayer dollars.”



The CMDs contracting team has won at least four NGB-level annual awards for two years straight and continues to add experts to their already stellar team.



“I’ve never seen or heard of a National Guard Acquisition team with this many weapons,” said Air Force Col. Jonathan Cartwright, director of USPFO for California.



The CMD has never had such a strong acquisition team with this many upper-level warrants, said Cartwright. Especially an unlimited warrant, meaning they have the power to create unlimited contracts at all levels.



“This all-women led cast all have advanced degrees, impeccable track records, national level recognition, and the largest warrants California has had to-date,” said Cartwright. “They approach business with an innovative and analytical mindset, yet move forward through a collaborative process. It’s a winning formula.”



Inspector General inspection leadership stated that this team achieved these exceptional performances back-to-back and made the most significant improvement they have ever seen thanks to their outstanding leadership.



The award-winning team continues to break records by reaching all of the Department of Defense’s small business goals for the first time in over five years, another achievement they have added to their list of wins. The DoD small business goals seek to advance racial equity and support for underserved communities through the federal government, with the California Military Department pushing over $33 million to small businesses throughout California this year alone.

