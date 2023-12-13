USNS Henry J. Kaiser Arrives in San Diego for Duty Oiler Operations

Photo By Sarah Cannon | Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (TAO-187)...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Cannon | Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (TAO-187) arrives at the La Playa fuel pier in San Diego. Kaiser assumes the role of duty oiler, providing logistics services to the ships of the U.S. Navy’s Third Fleet. see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) welcomes fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (TAO-187) back to San Diego, Calif. Kaiser will assume the role of duty oiler, providing logistics services to the ships of the U.S. Navy’s Third Fleet.



The first ship in the Henry J. Kaiser-class of fleet replenishment oilers, Kaiser arrives in the area following tasking in the Hawaiian operations area as the duty oiler. Prior to sailing east, the 39 year-old ship passed their largest material inspection with flying colors and remains ready for tasking.



The 677 foot Kaiser operates with a crew of 70-100 civilian mariners, as part of the MSC fleet, delivering jet fuel, diesel fuel, lubricating oil, as well as fresh and frozen food, equipment, mechanical parts, and other items.

Upon arrival in San Diego, the ship immediately loaded diesel ship fuel and 203 pallets of food, mail and comfort items, before getting underway to provide logistics services to Navy ships off the coast of Southern California.



“We are very happy to have Henry J. Kaiser back in the San Diego area,” said Capt. Micah Murphy, commander, MSCPAC. “Having a duty oiler back on station enables us to resume providing outstanding logistics services while also lessening the burden on the La Playa fuel farm and San Diego Port Operations teams who have been going above and beyond in trying to fill the void our absence created over the last six weeks.”



Kaiser will serve as a duty oiler in the region, increasing capabilities and fleet service in the region until her next maintenance availability.