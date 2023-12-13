Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Henry J. Kaiser Arrives in San Diego for Duty Oiler Operations

    USNS Henry J. Kaiser Arrives in San Diego for Duty Oiler Operations

    Photo By Sarah Cannon | Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (TAO-187)...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Story by Sarah Cannon 

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) welcomes fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (TAO-187) back to San Diego, Calif. Kaiser will assume the role of duty oiler, providing logistics services to the ships of the U.S. Navy’s Third Fleet.

    The first ship in the Henry J. Kaiser-class of fleet replenishment oilers, Kaiser arrives in the area following tasking in the Hawaiian operations area as the duty oiler. Prior to sailing east, the 39 year-old ship passed their largest material inspection with flying colors and remains ready for tasking.

    The 677 foot Kaiser operates with a crew of 70-100 civilian mariners, as part of the MSC fleet, delivering jet fuel, diesel fuel, lubricating oil, as well as fresh and frozen food, equipment, mechanical parts, and other items.
    Upon arrival in San Diego, the ship immediately loaded diesel ship fuel and 203 pallets of food, mail and comfort items, before getting underway to provide logistics services to Navy ships off the coast of Southern California.

    “We are very happy to have Henry J. Kaiser back in the San Diego area,” said Capt. Micah Murphy, commander, MSCPAC. “Having a duty oiler back on station enables us to resume providing outstanding logistics services while also lessening the burden on the La Playa fuel farm and San Diego Port Operations teams who have been going above and beyond in trying to fill the void our absence created over the last six weeks.”

    Kaiser will serve as a duty oiler in the region, increasing capabilities and fleet service in the region until her next maintenance availability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 14:14
    Story ID: 459859
    Location: US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Henry J. Kaiser Arrives in San Diego for Duty Oiler Operations, by Sarah Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USNS Henry J. Kaiser Arrives in San Diego for Duty Oiler Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSC
    Military Sealift Command
    USNS Henry J. Kaiser
    Military Sealift Command Pacific
    MSCPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT