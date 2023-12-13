My DCMA: Jose Wallace, senior industrial specialist

DALLAS – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Jose Wallace shares his story.



My name is Jose Wallace, and this is My DCMA.



I am a senior industrial specialist, and I’m assigned to DCMA’s Arlington Heights office in Illinois. However, I’m able to work remotely because I’m located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which allows me to work closely with the operational units in North Texas.



I serve as a subject matter expert in contractual agreement compliance, evaluate production processes, and cooperate with operational units to resolve difficulties. I also offer experience in production planning, industrial monitoring and risk management to help defense companies improve their efficiency.



I have been with the agency for 11 years. I enjoy working with DCMA because it offers an organized work atmosphere with a strong emphasis on national defense. DCMA provides stability and opportunity for progress. The key to advancing with DCMA is to realize that anything you do, even in your everyday routine duties, you are always interviewing since others may see your good work and ethics at any given time.



The vision of DCMA is critical to the warfighter because it has a direct impact on the efficacy and reliability of defense systems. The agency contributes to the development of high-quality equipment and supplies for our services by ensuring that defense contractors meet contractual commitments and adhere to quality and performance requirements. This, in turn, improves our armed forces' preparedness and capabilities, eventually supporting the safety and success of the warfighter in diverse operational scenarios.



A fun fact about me is that I am an identical twin. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with family, going to church, and watching mixed martial arts and the Dallas Cowboys.



For the upcoming year, my goal is to improve the technical approach methodology for progress payments. This would provide a better grasp of how to conduct physical surveillance to the industrial specialist profession. It is a difficult task, but I am convinced that we can succeed. My long-term career ambitions include expanding the industrial specialist profession so we can be more effective and deliver better acquisition insight to the services.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.13.2023 13:11 Story ID: 459849 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, My DCMA: Jose Wallace, senior industrial specialist, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.