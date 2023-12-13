FACES OF RCOH: STENNIS SAILOR EMBODIES BOND BETWEEN AMERICA AND ONE OF HER OLDEST ALLIES

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (August 28, 2023) – For as long as he can remember, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Evan Swanson has loved the water. Born in the port city of Surrey, British Colombia, Swanson would spend the summers of his youth on the deck of a fishing boat, gaining his “sea legs” scouring the cool waters of the Pacific Northwest for wild salmon.



“I am a fisherman by heart,” said Swanson. “Growing up along the coast and being out on the water has always given me a sense of comfort.”



Given his maritime tendencies, it was only natural that Swanson end up pursuing a career that would allow him to spend his days at sea. A career that would allow Swanson to fulfill another one of his desires as well, to serve in the armed forces of his southern neighbor he so admired, and in doing so gain American citizenship along the way.



“For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to serve in some capacity,” stated Swanson. “My favorite aspect of American culture is the idea of freedom, and the notion that freedom is never free.”



Swanson immigrated to the United States in 2016 with his mother and stepfather, where he would finish high school under a nonimmigrant visa for children of a lawful permanent resident. He raised his hand to swear into the United States Navy April 1, 2021 in El Paso, Texas.



“My biological father wasn’t around for most of my life, so my mom had to take up that responsibility as a single mother to raise me,” said Swanson. “I think she did a pretty good job for the cards that she was dealt.”

After completing boot camp and ‘A’ school, Swanson was assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) currently undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) in Newport News, Virginia.



In joining the Navy, Swanson has become a member of a select group. According to the Department of Defense, foreign born individuals comprise approximately 8 percent of active duty Navy personnel. However, out of all foreign-born Sailors, Canadians account for less than 1 percent.



Historically, Canada has been one of the United States staunchest allies. Since the War of 1812, the two countries have grown together in a partnership born of shared geography, common interests and values, as well as powerful multifaceted economic ties.



Furthermore, American defense arrangements with their northern neighbor are more extensive than with virtually any other country. In addition to being joint partners in both NATO and NORAD, Canadian armed forces have also placed a particular emphasis on interoperability with the American military. One such example being Canadian Royal Navy frigates, which are designed in such a way as to integrate flawlessly into American carrier strike groups.



“I would say that most Canadian’s consider themselves happy to be so closely allied with the United States,” said Swanson. “It’s a good presence to have just because of the security and protection the U.S. provides.”



Military service is nothing new Swanson, his grandfather serving in the Royal Canadian Navy for 25 years between 1963 and 1988. A large portion of his career spent aboard the Mackenzie-class destroyer HMCS Saskatchewan, which was scuttled in 1997 off the coast of Vancouver in a bid to create an artificial reef.



“One of my long-term goals in the Navy is to become diving certified so I can go down there. It’d mean a lot to visit his ship,” said Swanson.



While the COVID-19 outbreak pushed back Swanson’s naturalization process, he is now poised to become a United States citizen after eight years in the country and two years spent serving in the United States Navy.



“I should actually be getting a call in the next few weeks for an interview and then it should only be another month or so before I gain my citizenship,” said Swanson. “It’s going to give me a feeling of relief, a feeling of completion. It’s something I’ve been wanting to get since I was a kid.”



Swanson maintains he has found a new home here among the crew of the Stennis, and in particular has fallen in love with the air department of which he is part of.



“I’ve created a bond with these people and adopted the lifestyle of an Airman,” stated Swanson. “Every ABE I’ve talked to, from an Airman all the way up to a Master Chief, we’re one of the hardest working rates on the ship, and that’s one more thing I can find comfort in.”



The Surrey native intends to make a full career out of the Navy, and plans to use the Navy’s tuition assistance program to gain his bachelor’s degree in order to commission down the line.



“The only person who can change who you are is you,” said Swanson, reflecting on his journey this far. “If you need to make an impact on your life, it’s up to you to do it. No one else will do it for you.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.13.2023 12:23 Story ID: 459839 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FACES OF RCOH: STENNIS SAILOR EMBODIES BOND BETWEEN AMERICA AND ONE OF HER OLDEST ALLIES, by PO3 Max Biesecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.