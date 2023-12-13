Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor of the Quarter: Fire Controlman 1st Class Linda Jaehn

    NSGL SOQ 4th Quarter

    Fire Controlman 1st Class Linda Jaehn was selected as Sailor of the Quarter for fourth quarter FY23.

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 6, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for fourth quarter FY23.

    Fire Controlman 1st Class Linda Jaehn, from Fremont, California, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Jaehn works as military corrections liaison officer leading petty officer. Jaehn has been in the Navy for almost seven years and aboard NSGL for one year.
    “I feel honored to be recognized among the great group of Sailors here at Naval Station Great Lakes!”

    Jaehn’s day to day job involves taking care of Navy Sailors who have been placed into pre-trial confinement and are awaiting legal hearings or transfers. She coordinates transfers and conducts counseling with Sailors to help them move forward with their lives and careers. She also manages security duties ensuring that the security vehicles are in the best working order and accounting for radios and weekly evolutions like Recruit Training Command graduations.

    “My favorite part of the Navy is always being challenged. In the fleet, you're constantly seeking new qualifications and working on being competitive in your rate. Coming to shore duty was a different experience for me, as my current job is unrelated to my rating. For a period of time, I felt uneasy of the new responsibilities, but I've come to learn and grow with the new position, the way I'm able to help Sailors going through hard times and the good conduct of our base. I appreciate how supportive other Sailors and staff have been in supporting the mission and my journey here,” said Jaehn.

    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 11:56
    Story ID: 459831
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Hometown: FREMONT, CA, US
    Web Views: 10
    This work, Sailor of the Quarter: Fire Controlman 1st Class Linda Jaehn, by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS

    NSGL SOQ 4th Quarter

