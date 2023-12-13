Sailor of the Quarter: Fire Controlman 1st Class Linda Jaehn

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano | GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 1, 2023) Fire Controlman 1st Class Linda Jaehn was selected as...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano | GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 1, 2023) Fire Controlman 1st Class Linda Jaehn was selected as the Naval Station Great Lakes Sailor of the Quarter, 4th Quarter. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 6, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for fourth quarter FY23.



Fire Controlman 1st Class Linda Jaehn, from Fremont, California, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Jaehn works as military corrections liaison officer leading petty officer. Jaehn has been in the Navy for almost seven years and aboard NSGL for one year.

“I feel honored to be recognized among the great group of Sailors here at Naval Station Great Lakes!”



Jaehn’s day to day job involves taking care of Navy Sailors who have been placed into pre-trial confinement and are awaiting legal hearings or transfers. She coordinates transfers and conducts counseling with Sailors to help them move forward with their lives and careers. She also manages security duties ensuring that the security vehicles are in the best working order and accounting for radios and weekly evolutions like Recruit Training Command graduations.



“My favorite part of the Navy is always being challenged. In the fleet, you're constantly seeking new qualifications and working on being competitive in your rate. Coming to shore duty was a different experience for me, as my current job is unrelated to my rating. For a period of time, I felt uneasy of the new responsibilities, but I've come to learn and grow with the new position, the way I'm able to help Sailors going through hard times and the good conduct of our base. I appreciate how supportive other Sailors and staff have been in supporting the mission and my journey here,” said Jaehn.



