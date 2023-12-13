Georgia Army National Guard field artillery unit conducts deployment ceremony

FORT STEWART, Ga. – The Savannah-based 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment “cased” their unit colors in Fort Stewart, Ga., December 12, 2023, in a symbolic ceremony prior to mobilizing overseas.



The 1-118th FAR’s upcoming deployment will be in support of operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



“We are incredibly proud of the soldiers who have volunteered to tackle this challenging mission,” said 1-118th FAR Battalion Commander, Lt. Col Russell Dasher. “We are honored to serve with them all.”



The unit has prepared and developed leaders for this challenging mission for several years through individual weapon systems qualification and large-scale training exercises domestically and abroad. The learning curve will increase as Soldiers of the unit are now tasked to become proficient with air defense artillery weapon systems.



“Over the coming 12 months, the 1-118th FAR will conduct in-depth training in counter rocket artillery mortar, and counter unmanned aircraft systems,” said 1-118th FAR Battalion Command Sgt. Maj., Sgt. Maj. Christopher Poole.



The Soldiers’ families and employers have shown support throughout the battery of training requirements and preparations that led them to this moment.



“We thank our family, friends, and employers for the overwhelming support we have received as we go forward to complete our mission,” said Poole.



1-118th Field Artillery Regiment has answered the call to service dating back as far as the late 1700s. They have activated in response to WWI, WWII, and in recent decades the battalion has mobilized multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan.

