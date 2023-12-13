Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers works with federal, state agencies to help create new marsh land in Louisiana

    Corps of Engineers works with federal, state agencies to help create new marsh land in Louisiana

    This is one of three areas in Long Point Bayou the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    HACKBERRY, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) New Orleans District has been pumping sediment out of the Calcasieu Ship Channel to help create new marsh lands as part of the Louisiana Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority (CPRA) Long Point Bayou Marsh Creation Project near Hackberry, La.

    At various stages, this project involved both federal and state agencies, such as USACE, CPRA, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the federal and Louisiana Natural Resource Damage Assessment (NRDA) Trustees.

    Since August of 2023, the Corps has been using a dredge to pump sediment from the channel through a series of pipes into three areas of Long Point Bayou to nourish existing marsh and create nearly 400 acres of saline marsh and tidal creeks.

    The Corps has been working on this project as part of their federally-authorized mission to maintain deep draft access of the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

    The project is scheduled for completion by early 2024.

