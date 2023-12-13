Ramstein honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Over 75 U.S. and German civilian honorees were recognized for their dedication and work during a Length of Service ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 7, 2023.



Honorees’ length of service ranged from 20 years to 45 years.



The ceremony’s host, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, expressed deep gratitude for the honorees’ commitments to service and presented them with certificates of appreciation and length of service pins.



“I want to emphasize the invaluable contribution of our civilian workforce, particularly in the context of an overseas environment,” said Jones. “You are fundamental to our operation, providing stability in an environment that is constantly evolving.”



Following the ceremony, honorees and their families received a guided tour of the base and the flightline.

