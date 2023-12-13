Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony

    Ramstein honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty | Civilian honorees and their families tour the flightline and take a close look at a

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.13.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Over 75 U.S. and German civilian honorees were recognized for their dedication and work during a Length of Service ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 7, 2023.

    Honorees’ length of service ranged from 20 years to 45 years.

    The ceremony’s host, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, expressed deep gratitude for the honorees’ commitments to service and presented them with certificates of appreciation and length of service pins.

    “I want to emphasize the invaluable contribution of our civilian workforce, particularly in the context of an overseas environment,” said Jones. “You are fundamental to our operation, providing stability in an environment that is constantly evolving.”

    Following the ceremony, honorees and their families received a guided tour of the base and the flightline.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    This work, Ramstein honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony, by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS

