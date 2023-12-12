Walter Reed’s Department of Pediatrics Wins Multiple Awards at 2023 AAP National Conference & Exhibition

Courtesy Photo | Walter Reed's Department of Pediatrics Recognized for Excellence at 2023 AAP National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Walter Reed's Department of Pediatrics Recognized for Excellence at 2023 AAP National Conference, Washington DC. | Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sarah M. Reynolds. see less | View Image Page

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Media Contact:

James A. Black

301-319-4563

james.a.black186.ctr@health.mil



BETHESDA, Md. December 12, 2023 -- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) proudly announces that ten current residents, fellows, faculty, and alums received awards at the 2023 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference recently held in Washington, D.C.



U.S. Army Cpt. (Dr.) Emily Parsons won the Outstanding Young Pediatrician for the East Section for Uniformed Services, and Dr. Joseph Lopreiato won a National Award for Pediatric Simulation Excellence. Six of the AAP’s top research awards went to WRNMMC pediatric trainees.



“This speaks to the robust, high-quality research that the Department of Pediatrics supports here at Walter Reed,” shared U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sarah M. Reynolds, program director for the National Capital Consortium Pediatric Endocrinology Fellowship and a professor with the Uniformed Services University F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine.



Walter Reed’s Department of Pediatrics provides patient-focused medical care from infancy through all stages of adolescence, championing pediatric wellness and nutrition by hosting a Healthy Habits Support Group to combat childhood obesity.



To learn more about Walter Reed’s Department of Pediatrics, visit this link:



https://walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Primary-Care/Pediatric-Adolescent-and-Young-Adult-Medicine/Pediatric-Primary-Care-Clinic



# # #





About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.



We are comprised of nearly 7,100 dedicated staff members who make it their daily mission to achieve the vision and mission of our medical center. Our vision is to serve military families and our nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans, and our Nation's leaders. We’re committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class health care delivery for our beneficiaries.