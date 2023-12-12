Parachute Riggers prepare for Operation Toy Drop

FORT MOORE, Ga.− Riggers of the 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, pack the parachutes used daily in airborne training. Recently they packed chutes for Operation Toy Drop, temporarily elevating their status to unofficial “Santa’s Helpers.”



Operation Toy Drop is an annual parachute training event for Soldiers and their partner nation counterparts that directly supports the local community through participants’ voluntary toy donations for families in need.



U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Kevin Cox with Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, said that parachute riggers look forward to Operation Toy Drop each year.



“Many of our riggers are younger Soldiers, and this is their first duty station. Having an opportunity to interact with our partner forces and potentially earn a set of foreign wings makes this event a bright spot for our riggers,” Cox said.



Parachute riggers pack and inspect each parachute system used during airborne jumps.



"The ability to interact, train, and share techniques with [allies and partners] helps to build networks and gives us insight into our partner's training methods. Partner forces have different equipment … and different training methods that can expand on our techniques," Cox added.



Sgt. Anthony Duhon, a parachute rigger with Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry, and native of Madera, Calif., said he enjoys rigging parachutes for Operation Toy Drop.



“I thought it is pretty amazing to support Operation Toy Drop with different units cooperating with different countries. It is pretty awesome,” Duhon said. “We can assist for a good cause, we can give back to the community, and I enjoy being able to do that,” he said.



Sgt. Adrian Nunez, a parachute rigger with Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, and native of Irving, Texas, said packing is a methodical process that requires inspection at each step.



"There is no tolerance for mistakes. If you catch more than one mistake during the pack process, we start over," said Nunez. “It’s awesome that we can inspect these parachutes and prepare for Operation Toy Drop. It’s for a great cause," he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.13.2023 08:52 Story ID: 459798 Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Hometown: IRVING, IL, US Hometown: MADERA, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Parachute Riggers prepare for Operation Toy Drop, by Alexander Gago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.