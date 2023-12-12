Ambassador Jeffry L. Flake recognizes exceptional Airmen and civilians at Incirlik Air Base

Photo By Staff Sgt. Peter Reft | Jeffry L. Flake, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, and 39th Air Base Wing personnel gather...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Peter Reft | Jeffry L. Flake, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, and 39th Air Base Wing personnel gather after a recognition ceremony Dec. 12, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. Ambassador Flake visited Incirlik AB to thank and recognize Airmen who demonstrated exceptional performance and responsiveness in support of the U.S. Mission to Türkiye, a key NATO ally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring certificate information) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, Jeffry L. Flake visited Incirlik Air Base and met with 39th Air Base Wing leaders and Airmen Dec. 12, 2023. He was joined by U.S. Consul to Adana Catherine J. Westley.



During Ambassador Flake’s visit, he recognized Airmen who demonstrated exceptional performance and responsiveness in the wing’s support of U.S. Consulate Adana and the U.S. Mission to Türkiye.



Twenty-six officers, Airmen and civilian employees received personalized recognition certificates from Ambassador Flake.



Ambassador Flake expressed the importance of U.S. service members and employees at Incirlik to the security partnership with Türkiye and whole-of-government cooperation with the U.S. Consulate in Adana.



As the personal representative of President Biden to Türkiye and managing one of the largest U.S. Missions in the world, Ambassador Flake is responsible for maintaining positive relations with a key NATO ally, international negotiations, and overseeing other U.S. agencies in the country.



“It is an honor to be the representative here and I’m proud of the relationship that we have with the Turkish government,” said Ambassador Flake. “Türkiye has been a proud member of NATO for now, 71 years and has contributed to NATO missions in the region. The Turks are always keen to undertake NATO missions, and we appreciate the relationship we have with them on this base.”



The Turkish air force owns Incirlik AB and provides overall security for U.S. and NATO partners stationed on the base. Through coordination with the Turkish government, NATO has used the installation as a reliable position to provide support to partners in response to natural disasters and various other contingencies.



“In the military, we do a lot of planning, training, and exercising to meet any challenge, because it’s difficult to predict exactly what situation will land on our doorstep. Yet time and time again our incredible Airmen come together when they are called upon to act and demonstrate just how capable they are,” said Col. Robert Schoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander.



“We were very honored today to have the Ambassador come down to Incirlik and recognize our Airmen for their exceptional work and as a reminder of just how well the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of State can and do work together,” he added.



The 39th ABW, with support from the Turkish government, continues to train and equip all Airmen to be ready, reliable, and responsive in the defense of U.S. interests and allies along NATO’s southern flank.