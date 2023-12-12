U.S. Army BOSS visit Camp Casey

Photo By Pfc. Adam Fisher | The U.S. Army Better Opportunity’s for Single Solders program representatives hosted...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Adam Fisher | The U.S. Army Better Opportunity’s for Single Solders program representatives hosted a lunch meeting at the Camp Casey Golf Course followed by a BOSS team meeting at the Community Activity Center, Dec 11. USAG Yongsan-Casey Commander, Col. Loyd Brown, USAG Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger, Department of the Army BOSS President Saff Sgt. Cody Mackall, BOSS President Sgt. Hamin Choi and Department of the Army BOSS Advisor Tim Hockenberry were in attendance. During lunch the representatives talked about the future of the BOSS program, to improve and get a wider audience to participate during future BOSS events. During the BOSS team meeting at Camp Casey CAC, Saff Sgt. Mackall and Command Sgt. Maj. Fritzinger, talked to several soldiers from Camp Casey about what new programs they would like to see added to the BOSS program and how they would impact the community on Camp Casey. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Better Opportunity’s for Single Soldiers program representatives hosted a lunch engagement at the Camp Casey Golf Course to better understand unique challenges for BOSS throughout Area I & II in South Korea, Dec. 11.



During the luncheon, Camp Casey BOSS and Army representatives focused on addressing challenges and improving the program for over 7,000 unaccompanied service members in Area 1. One of the areas of focus was expanding life skills classes like auto skills, credit building and financial management.



“The great thing is our auto skills center should be fixed in the next couple months. We have a brand-new motor skills center coming our way soon,” said USAG Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger.



The team also hosted a BOSS team meeting, with unit representatives from throughout Camp Casey at the Community Activity Center.



During the meeting, Department of the Army BOSS President, Staff Sgt. Cody Mackall and Command Sgt. Maj. Fritzinger, talked to soldiers about what new programs they would like to see added to the BOSS program and asked how they would impact the community on Camp Casey. “Something that I’ve noticed is that a lot of people here don’t know how to build credit,” said a soldier who attended the meeting.



The BOSS program has 4 pillars, quality of life, community service, recreation and leisure and life skills.



“For life skills, we noticed (across the Army) that we aren’t doing a lot of life skill programs that we could add,” said Department of the Army BOSS advisor Tim Hockenberry.



The meeting also emphasized the value of the BOSS program, impact on quality of life and to share any new ideas to add to the BOSS program from soldiers in attendance., The conversation also highlighted ways to improve leader support for the program and get more Soldiers involved.



The USAG Yongsan-Casey BOSS program was awarded Best Army BOSS Program of the Year during a ceremony in July. The program features volunteer opportunities, a strong community engagement program to build cultural understanding with Korean partners and an extensive recreational program for soldiers.



The BOSS program’s mission is to enhance the morale and welfare of single soldiers and as a tool to address as many of the issues and concerns that the army faces today. USAG Yongsan-Casey BOSS will have a brand-new motor skills center and home economics program coming in the next couple of months.