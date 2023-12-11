Lance Corporal Guerrero is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal for going above and beyong the call of duty

Photo By Cpl. Kira Ducato | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Arturo Guerrero, a motor transport operator with 5th Air...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Kira Ducato | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Arturo Guerrero, a motor transport operator with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, poses for a photo on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 29, 2023. Lance Cpl. Guerrero was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his actions that saved a fellow Marines' life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kira Ducato) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP. — A U.S. Marine is honored for going above and beyond the call of duty.



On July 21, 2023, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Arturo Guerrero, a motor vehicle operator with Motor Transport Platoon, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, was recognized and awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his superior judgment, initiative, and decision-making ensuring the safety and welfare of his fellow Marine.

LCpl. Guerrero, a Houston, Texas native, was standing in formation during a safety brief when he overheard one of his peers express thoughts of self-harm.

“It was just a fight-or-flight type response,” Guerrero explained. “In that moment, I was not going to have him just be another number or another memory for me. I want him to be here.”

Guerrero’s quick judgment and decision-making compelled him to react by reporting his peer’s suicidal ideation to his leadership and potentially saving the Marine’s life.

“My actions go hand-in-hand with being a Marine,” said Guerrero. “You have the honor to help each other in what you say and do.”

Junior Marines such as Guerrero typically serve as the first line of support in the caring for the mental health and welfare of their peers. The United States Marine Corps’ core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment are imbued within Guerrero, who advocates for another Marine in a similar situation to interject in the same way.

“I want to encourage everyone to step up,” said Guerrero. “Actually, telling the right people to aid that Marine and staying committed to them.”

Guerrero’s actions exemplify the courage of his conviction in always doing the right thing and possibly preventing a tragedy.

“Guerrero is not one to shirk responsibility,” said Gunnery Sergeant Marcos Aguilar, a motor transportation chief with Motor Transport Platoon, 5th ANGLICO. “He is a young Marine but is very mature and selfless in his everyday actions, never passing an opportunity to help others or pass on his knowledge. He is a team player and is respected by his peers and superiors alike.”