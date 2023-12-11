Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YPG Command Team thanks Military Comfort Center volunteers

    YPG Command Team thanks Military Comfort Center volunteers

    Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare took...... read more read more

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Story by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare took time to thank the volunteers of the Yuma International Airport's Military Comfort Center at a ceremony at the airport on December 12, 2023.

    The pair presented a plaque in the volunteers' honor as Yuma International Airport Director Gladys Brown looked on.

    "The selflessness of what you do for service members is appreciated so much," said Nelson in his remarks. "I know it means a great deal for our folks and veterans of all services in this veteran-rich environment."

    Millare remarked on the very early or late hours YPG's Soldiers often depart at when traveling on temporary duty and praised the welcome atmosphere provided by the Military Comfort Center's volunteers as he presented the post's new challenge coin in appreciation.

    Since opening in 2010, the Military Comfort Center's volunteers have logged more than 62,000 hours of service and interacted with over 55,000 military personnel, family members, and veterans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 19:06
    Story ID: 459775
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPG Command Team thanks Military Comfort Center volunteers, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    YPG Command Team thanks Military Comfort Center volunteers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT