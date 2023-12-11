YPG Command Team thanks Military Comfort Center volunteers

Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare took...... read more read more Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare took time to thank the volunteers of the Yuma International Airport's Military Comfort Center at a ceremony on December 12, 2023, presenting a plaque in their honor. "The selflessness of what you do for service members is appreciated so much," said Nelson. "I know it means a great deal for our folks and veterans of all services in this veteran-rich environment." see less | View Image Page

YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare took time to thank the volunteers of the Yuma International Airport's Military Comfort Center at a ceremony at the airport on December 12, 2023.



The pair presented a plaque in the volunteers' honor as Yuma International Airport Director Gladys Brown looked on.



"The selflessness of what you do for service members is appreciated so much," said Nelson in his remarks. "I know it means a great deal for our folks and veterans of all services in this veteran-rich environment."



Millare remarked on the very early or late hours YPG's Soldiers often depart at when traveling on temporary duty and praised the welcome atmosphere provided by the Military Comfort Center's volunteers as he presented the post's new challenge coin in appreciation.



Since opening in 2010, the Military Comfort Center's volunteers have logged more than 62,000 hours of service and interacted with over 55,000 military personnel, family members, and veterans.