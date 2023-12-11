Holloman hosts inaugural Ace of Races marathon

Holloman Air Force Base hosted its first-ever Ace of Races event on base, Dec. 9, 2023. The race included 618 runners from 31 states who competed in the full marathon, half marathon, 5K, or one mile kids dash.



The participation of service members and civilians from across the country contributed to the resounding success of the event.



“It was great to see all of our Airmen from across the installation out there, as well as guests from off base and all the children,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander. “I can’t wait to see everyone come out again next year to continue this amazing tradition.”



Agencies from across the 49th Wing worked together with local businesses and members from the surrounding community to make the event possible.



“The teamwork we had from both our partners in the community and on base was remarkable,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Mariah Perez, 49th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander. “Thank you to everyone who worked hard to support our runners. Runners, thank you for being part of our inaugural event and I hope we can see you at future events. We couldn’t have done it without you!”



This marathon allowed members of Holloman to showcase the unique mission here and all event proceeds were put towards the morale, welfare and recreation fund that benefits Holloman AFB Airmen and their families.

