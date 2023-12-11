BACH shares outpatient services for Dec. 14-15

FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient and specialty services will have modified hours Dec. 14 and 15. The hospital remains open 24/7 for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services.

Thursday, Dec. 14

On Thursday, Dec. 14, LaPointe Soldier Medical Home and LaPointe Pharmacy is opened until noon.

Friday, Dec. 15

On Friday, Dec. 15, Gold Medical Home and LaPointe Soldier Medical Home operate normal clinic hours. Kuhn Dental Clinic provides care for dental emergencies only after noon. Physical therapy is open Monday, Dec. 11-Thursday, Dec. 14 normal hours and closed Dec. 15. All other Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outlying clinics and pharmacies, will close at noon.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Town Center Pharmacy opens 8 a.m.-4 p.m. TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH's Appointment Line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) or 931-431-HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

