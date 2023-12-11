FORT DRUM, N.Y— The second year in a row “Get a grip” competition was held on Oct. 31st, 2023 by the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (10th MDSB) Holistic Health & Fitness team (H2F).



The 10th MDSB H2F coach Travis Cudlin said the inspiration behind the “Get a grip” competition was a crush dust challenge.



Cudlin added that the Iron Mind company came up with the idea; however Cudlin changed a thing or two from the original challenge.



The “Get a grip” competition consisted of four exercises, which were the Captain Crush Silver Bullet, Rolling Thunder, The Up and The Axle Deadlift.



More than a dozen Soldiers showed up to the competition hyped up and ready to win.



The competition focused on competitiveness, mental health with an emphasizes on spiritual fitness.



The first “Get a grip” competition was held on September of 2022, but this time around the H2F team wanted to put a holiday spin on it.



The competition was held on Halloween day, giving Soldiers a chance to dress up.



The winner of the heavy weight part of the competition was Sgt. Gerald Patterson, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion.



Even for the biggest guy, the competition got difficult.



“I don't train for this, I'm strong, but I'm not like Eddie Hall or anything,” said Patterson.



Although it’s a competition and it was difficult at times, Patterson added that he enjoys these types of events because it brings the best out of everybody.



This is one of many events that H2F has held, Patterson said he has participated in 3 of their events.



Cudlin mentioned that the “Get a grip” competition will be an annual event for Soldiers in the brigade.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 12.12.2023 15:53 Story ID: 459761 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Get a Grip: H2F hosts grip strength competition, by PV2 Laura Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.