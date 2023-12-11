139th Airlift Wing 2024 Outstanding Airman of the Year

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo By Senior Airman Janae Masoner | Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard,

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    ST. JOSEPH, Mo.-- Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, announced the wing’s 2024 Outstanding Airman of the Year during a ceremony Dec. 3, 2024 at Rosecrans.

    The following six Airmen are the award winners in their respective category. The Airmen were selected based on their achievements in 2023.

    Outstanding Airman
    Staff Sgt. Leah Craig- 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer
    Staff Sgt. William Bingham- 139th Security Forces Squadron

    Outstanding Senior Non-Commissioned Officer
    Senior Master Sgt. Ellis Couch- 139th Security Forces Squadron

    Outstanding First Sergeant
    Master Sgt. John Baxter- 139th Mission Support Group

    Outstanding Company Grade Officer
    Capt. Jessica Coleman- 139th Force Support Squadron

    Outstanding Field Grade Officer
    Maj. Carl Benson- Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center

