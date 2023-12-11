139th Airlift Wing 2024 Outstanding Airman of the Year

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.-- Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, announced the wing’s 2024 Outstanding Airman of the Year during a ceremony Dec. 3, 2024 at Rosecrans.
The following six Airmen are the award winners in their respective category. The Airmen were selected based on their achievements in 2023.
Outstanding Airman
Staff Sgt. Leah Craig- 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer
Staff Sgt. William Bingham- 139th Security Forces Squadron
Outstanding Senior Non-Commissioned Officer
Senior Master Sgt. Ellis Couch- 139th Security Forces Squadron
Outstanding First Sergeant
Master Sgt. John Baxter- 139th Mission Support Group
Outstanding Company Grade Officer
Capt. Jessica Coleman- 139th Force Support Squadron
Outstanding Field Grade Officer
Maj. Carl Benson- Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center
