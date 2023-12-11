ST. JOSEPH, Mo.-- Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, announced the wing’s 2024 Outstanding Airman of the Year during a ceremony Dec. 3, 2024 at Rosecrans.



The following six Airmen are the award winners in their respective category. The Airmen were selected based on their achievements in 2023.



Outstanding Airman

Staff Sgt. Leah Craig- 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer

Staff Sgt. William Bingham- 139th Security Forces Squadron



Outstanding Senior Non-Commissioned Officer

Senior Master Sgt. Ellis Couch- 139th Security Forces Squadron



Outstanding First Sergeant

Master Sgt. John Baxter- 139th Mission Support Group



Outstanding Company Grade Officer

Capt. Jessica Coleman- 139th Force Support Squadron



Outstanding Field Grade Officer

Maj. Carl Benson- Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.12.2023 15:27 Story ID: 459758 Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 139th Airlift Wing 2024 Outstanding Airman of the Year, by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.