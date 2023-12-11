Army Medical Logistics Command event emphasizes importance of ‘safety culture’

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- Like other U.S. Army units, Army Medical Logistics Command is continuing to build a culture of safety throughout the command’s global footprint that puts the wellbeing of its workforce first.



“And that culture starts here,” AMLC Commander Col. Marc Welde told the workforce during a Dec. 7 safety stand-down event.



Hosted by AMLC Safety Manager Ralph Davis, the event at AMLC’s Fort Detrick headquarters included refresher training on risk management practices and suicide awareness and prevention, as well as holiday, winter and fire safety.



“Like I always say, everyone in the Army is a safety officer,” Davis said. “We must stay vigilant, be on the lookout for potential hazards and know the steps to mitigate them. The wellbeing and readiness of our workforce -- Soldiers, civilians and contractors -- is dependent on developing a strong culture where safety is always at top of mind.”



Welde noted the recent accomplishment of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, an AMLC direct reporting unit, which this past fall earned the Army’s 2022 Exceptional Organization Award for the battalion level.



Leaders at USAMMC-K have attributed the award to its strong safety-first culture designed to protect and empower the workforce.



It’s a mindset that leadership at AMLC headquarters shares and celebrates as well.



“Safety is one area where we can always be better tomorrow than we are today,” said Col. Joe Lim, AMLC chief of staff. “We need to be able to understand that and set the example for the rest of the organization.”



Local firefighter and paramedic Christopher Crown capped off the event with a segment on fire safety. Crown provided insight on the science behind fires, an overview on how to use a fire extinguisher and other household safety tips, such as having an escape plan for your family and guests.



“Always know your exits and escape plans both at home and at work,” Crown said. “It’s important because you don’t want to have to think about it in an emergency situation.”



At its essence, strong safety programs equate to high levels of readiness up and down the ranks of the Army, Davis said.



For AMLC, which serves as the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel, staying ready means the organization can continue to provide direct support to the operational force at a moment’s notice, helping to maintain the health and wellbeing of the warfighter.



“What we do here helps keep that infantryman alive to support our country,” Davis said.

