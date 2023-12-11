Today, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) began unpacking the pipelines in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).



Unpacking is the process of removing the remaining fuel from the pipelines and represents the final step in the gravity-based defueling of the RHBFSF.



Unpacking is expected to complete by Dec. 19.



A JTF-RH video illustrating unpacking can be found here: dvidshub.net/video/906750/updated-unpacking-video.



JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the mobile app by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.12.2023 14:21 Story ID: 459752 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill begins pipeline unpacking, by 1st Lt. Deborah Kwan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.