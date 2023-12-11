Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill begins pipeline unpacking

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Deborah Kwan 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Today, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) began unpacking the pipelines in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).

    Unpacking is the process of removing the remaining fuel from the pipelines and represents the final step in the gravity-based defueling of the RHBFSF.

    Unpacking is expected to complete by Dec. 19.

    A JTF-RH video illustrating unpacking can be found here: dvidshub.net/video/906750/updated-unpacking-video. 

    JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

    For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the mobile app by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 14:21
    Story ID: 459752
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill begins pipeline unpacking, by 1st Lt. Deborah Kwan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint task force red hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT