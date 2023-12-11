CNATTU Lemoore Sailors fully integrate Virtual Paint System into schoolhouse

Courtesy Photo | LEMOORE, Calif. -- Aviation Ordnanceman Jobel Delmendo, student, virtually paints a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | LEMOORE, Calif. -- Aviation Ordnanceman Jobel Delmendo, student, virtually paints a top coat on an F/A-18 Hornet intake using the Virtual Paint System program during a course lab while Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Mackenzie Andrews-Griswold, instructor, oversees his progress at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Lemoore. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

LEMOORE, Calif. – Instructors and students at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Lemoore are really enjoying their high-tech virtual reality (VR) painting experience with the new system.



The CNATT Lemoore team has fully integrated the Virtual Paint System program into their aircraft paint and final finish course, according to Cmdr. Riley E. Swinney Jr., CNATT Lemoore commanding officer.



Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Zuli Roach, a CNATTU Lemoore corrosion school student, currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, was a good candidate to break in the new VR trainer, since she had never used VR before.

After making her way through the introductory program, which is essentially a game that imparts basic VR skills and knowledge over 10-15 minutes of direction, Roach and her fellow students got some humorous interaction and entertainment from the system’s introduction lesson.



“Yeah, it was fun,” Roach said. “I’m not someone who plays video games at all, but I was able to figure out the hand controls easily. It was a good introduction.”



Students don the headset in the center of a mat near a 75-inch 4K TV. The TV displays what the student is viewing on the VR headset, allowing other students a way to remain engaged, and the instructors the ability to help the student in the headset navigate the virtual world.



After the introduction, students go right into the virtual paint program. The program gives instructors the ability to track and grade several different variables simultaneously. The primary scope of the program is to develop a baseline understanding of the skills required to paint well. Besides grading, the program will indicate the areas of improvement through basic visualization via color or symbol. Though the indicators are simple, they are effective, leading the students to their own success. Depending on how well the students did, the instructors will also give feedback to the student, and allow them to attempt again or move on to the next fundamental skill.



The key to the success of this lab seems to be visualization, in the minds of some students.



“I feel the lab was really well done, and I enjoyed the aspect of being you, in your bubble, and seeing where you can improve,” Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Shaun Soto, student, said. Soto has experience painting and some with VR as well.



After passing through each individual skill lesson, the lab ends with a final skill test, combining all of the lessons learned thus far, to assess the students’ comprehension and retention of the knowledge and skills they have acquired. The program is set to teach the very basic painting skills and techniques. Students are still required to perform actual application of paint on a panel prior to graduating the course.



During the final paint lab, the instructors have noticed a 50 percent reduction of wasted paint because students already developed basic skills during the VR lab. Instead of using an entire 32-ounce can of paint for one class, instructors are able to stretch that can to two classes, realizing an annual savings of approximately $230 in supplies.



Yet, despite these benefits from the VR program, real-world experience still has high value.



“The Virtual Paint Program develops more efficient painters, but it will not replace the experience gained from the real thing,” Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Taylor Schriner, CNATTU Lemoore corrosion course instructor, said.



The program is increasing the students’ skill level, something Instructor Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Mackenzie Andrews-Griswold has noticed.



“After seeing people work the VR and then come into the final paint lab, there was a big difference between the students’ end skill level before the VR and after, “Andrews-Griswold said. “It does such a good job of helping the student visualize the process of painting, allowing them to retain the skill better.”



There has been a positive consensus revolving around the effectiveness and appreciation for this new lab at CNATTU Lemoore. The students enjoyed the advanced training aid while learning, and the instructors have noticed improvement in skill retention and knowledge comprehension.



As CNATT continues to modernize its classrooms through the infusion of technology under the Navy’s Ready Relevant Learning initiative across the country, the CNATTU Lemoore staff is looking forward to even more advanced technology being added to their schoolhouse in the future.